Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Deepak Chahar played down injury concerns after win over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 and said he is ready to go for the big IPL 2023 final. Chennai Super Kings cruised into the final of the ongoing IPL 2023 as they beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Chennai Super Kings will play the IPL 2023 final on Sunday in Ahmedabad. Chahar appeared to pull up after taking a fine catch that sealed the victory for the four-time champions in Chennai. Chahar was in fiery form in the match as he bagged two wickets, including that of Wriddhiman Saha and in-form Shubman Gill.

Chahar ran a long way from mid-on to take a fine running catch to remove Mohammed Shami, the last Gujarat Titans wicket to fall in Qualifier 1. Chahar began to celebrate as their bowling mentor, Dwayne Bravo, and a few other teammates rushed onto the pitch. Chahar appeared to be in pain, but the fast bowler played it down.

"Everything's okay, one more to go," Deepak Chahar said in a post-match presentation.

Ravindra Jadeja (2/18) and Maheesh Theekshana (2/28) spun a web around the GT batters with spin, pace and bounce as a collective bowling effort saw CSK bowl GT out for 157 and cruise into their 10th IPL final.

Chahar said he urged the young bowlers to keep calm.

"I think the length, we saw them bowling, it was sticking and we decided to bowl a full length, didn't experiment too much, let them (the batters) take the risks. Chasing 170 in a semi-final with the crowd against you is difficult. I have played in playoffs before, I just told them about the pressure (when asked about what he told the juniors), I just asked them to be confident about their skills, just one ball or catch is very important at this stage. We have the belief, we have done it so many times (on reaching the finals), the benefit of having seniors in big contests matter a lot, we have been there previously and it does help," he added.

