Following the 15-run loss to Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shikhar Dhawan said that his decision to bowl a spinner in the final over backfired and his bowlers could not take wickets when the ball was moving around during the powerplay. Livingstone's breathtaking knock of 94(48) proved to be insufficient against DC in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the HPCA Stadium on Wednesday.

"It was frustrating, but I do not think we bowled well in the first six overs. We should have taken some wickets the way the ball was moving around. You always hope. After that no-ball, we hoped because Livi (Liam Livingstone) was playing a great knock. Even my decision to bowl a spinner last over backfired. And before that, the fast bowlers did not pitch the ball up in the powerplay. That was the plan but we did not execute. It is hurting us. In every powerplay, we are giving 50-60 runs and not taking wickets. We knew the first two-three overs it would swing, and we knew we could take our time. The first over also went maiden, which does not often happen, but it did happen," said Shikhar in a post-match presentation.

Put to bat first by PBKS, DC posted a massive 213/2 in their 20 overs. Openers David Warner (46 in 31 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and Prithvi Shaw (54 off 38 balls, with seven fours and a six) gave DC a fine start with a 94-run opening stand. Shaw also put on a 54-run stand with Rilee Rossouw, who made an unbeaten 82 in just 37 balls, consisting of six fours and six sixes. The South Africa batter also put on a 65-run stand with Phil Salt (26* in 14 balls, with two fours and two sixes).

Sam Curran (2/36 in four overs) was the only bowler to take wickets for PBKS.

In reply, PBKS lost skipper Shikhar for a golden duck. But Prabhsimran Singh (22 in 19 balls) and Atharva Taide (55 in 42 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 50-run partnership for the second wicket. A 78-run stand for the third wicket followed between Taide and Liam Livingstone, but Taide retired out.

Livingstone continued hitting sixes and kept his side alive. He brought the team within touching distance of a win and a no-ball in the final over left PBKS needing 16 in three balls. But Livingstone failed to win the game for his side, despite showing an incredible fight. He scored 94 off 48 balls with five fours and nine sixes, his second fifty of IPL 2023, before he was dismissed on the final ball of the match.

Anrich Nortje (2/36 in his four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for DC. Ishant Sharma (2/36) got wickets in his three overs but was slightly expensive. Khaleel Ahmed and Axar Patel got a wicket each as well.

Rossouw got 'Player of the Match' for his knock.

With this, PBKS are in the eighth spot with six wins, seven losses, and a total of 12 points. Their chances of entering playoffs are bleak. DC is in the ninth spot with five wins, eight losses. The side has 10 points.