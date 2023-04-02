The David Warner-led Delhi Capitals begun the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on a losing note, going down to Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday. Warner, speaking to the broadcaster after the match, said that the last time he played in Delhi was in 2011, before being given a cheeky reminder by batting great Sunil Gavaskar about the Delhi Test between India and Australia that the tourists had recently lost. A brilliant conversation unfolded between the two, with Warner pointing out the difference between red-ball and white-ball cricket.

Warner, who is leading the Delhi franchise in the absence of Rishabh Pant, scored a half-century but his runs couldn't take Delhi across the line against Lucknow. After the end of the match, the opening batter said that he is expecting his team to bounce back in their home game next.

Here's how the conversation went:

Warner: "We go back to Delhi in front of our home crowd. I know it's a batting wicket. The last time, I was there in Delhi back in 2011, it was low and slow. Now I saw a bit of green grass on that surface. There will be a bit of dew in the night. If we can get an all-round good wicket, it would be fantastic."

Gavaskar: "David last time you were there in Delhi in 2011-12? You were there last month!"

Warner: "Yeah, I know that. That was a different pitch, it was a red ball. Let's forget that."

The Capitals lost their opening match against the Super Giants after being restricted to a score of 143/9, while chasing 194.

Kyle Mayers played a blistering knock of 73(38) which allowed LSG to put up a score of 193/6 on the board. All of this could have been avoided in a single moment. DC's pace bowler Khaleel Ahmed dropped a sitter in the final over of the powerplay, which extended Mayers stay on the pitch. England's Mark Wood sealed the victory for LSG with the sheer quality of his pace bowling. Fear was clearly visible on DC batters before they prepared themselves to face the Englishman.

With PTI inputs