Elated to play a crucial role in Chennai Super Kings' triumph over Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final, opening batter Devon Conway termed the win the 'greatest in his career'. But not many fans were happy with the New Zealand star's statement back home, considering he was a part of the team that won the ICC World Test Championship, beating India in the final. Seeing the backlash from fans, Conway backtracked from his statement, calling the IPL triumph his greatest in the T20 format.

"It was a long time to wait, very nervous but Rutu (Gaikwad) and I plotted how we'll go about it. Personally, is the greatest win in my career. IPL final, doesn't get bigger than that. Lot of credit to Mike Hussey, fellow left-handed player. Nice to be in his shoes," Conway was quoted as saying by ANI after the match.

In a chat with RNZ, Conway said that the Test Championship final was very special for him. In T20 career, however, it's CSK's victory in the IPL 2023 final sits at the numero uno position for him.

"I think it's the best T20 victory of my career, I wouldn't say it's overall my best. But certainly best T20 victory or achievement in my career," Conway told the portal, backtracking from his original statement.

"I think the test championship final, winning that for New Zealand was certainly very, very special."

Further explaining the euphoria of lifting the IPL title with CSK, Conway said it was great to experience the pressure of expectations and finally deliver what the team expected of him.

"It was a great experience, I was fortunate enough to get a few games towards the back end of the IPL last year, so I got a taste of what it's like, what the pressure is like, what the team expects of me as a player batting in the top order," he told RNZ.

"Getting that backing [to open] from the first game throughout this campaign certainly helped me put my best foot forward and create momentum throughout the tournament."

Conway finished the tournament as the third-highest run-getter, scoring 672 runs in 16 matches at an average of over 50 and a strike-rate of nearly 140.