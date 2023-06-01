Chennai Super Kings lifted their fifth IPL title on Monday after defeating Gujarat Titans in the summit clash by five wickets. The final match got interrupted multiple times due to rain and CSK got a revised target of 171 to be chased in 15 overs. The match went down to the wire as Ravindra Jadeja hit a boundary on the very last delivery and took CSK across the line. With this win, the MS Dhoni-led side have equalled the record of Mumbai Indians for having the most number of IPL titles.

After lifting the trophy, the yellow team celebrated their win in a special way as they recreated a famous Instagram reel. In a video posted on CSK's Twitter, Jadeja was seen entering the dressing room with the trophy in his hand. Later, all the other players posed with the trophy and recreated the popular trend.

B Sai Sudharsan slammed 96 in 47 balls as Gujarat Titans posted 214 for four after being asked to bat first.

Set a revised target of 171 in 15 overs after rain interrupted play at the start of the second innings of a final that was pushed to the reserve day owing to heavy downpour, CSK completed the task in the last ball, in what could turn out to be Dhoni's final outing in the T20 league.

Ravindra Jadeja struck a six and a four off Mohit Sharma in the final two balls to win it for CSK and even as the players in the yellow jersey run onto the field, Dhoni remained in the dugout, his eyes closed.

Neither the juggernaut of the Gujarat Titans nor bad weather for two days could stop Dhoni's men from drawing level with their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians, in terms of most IPL trophy wins.

