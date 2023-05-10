Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma feels most teams, including his own, are taking risks in the ongoing IPL and it is paying them rich dividends. Chasing a stiff 200-run target set by Royal Challengers Bangalore, MI on Tuesday romped home in 16.3 overs. "We restricted them to less than 200. Was a great effort, It could have been 220 or more. I have no idea what a safe score is. The last four games we have seen excess of 200 has been scored. Most of the teams are taking risks and it is coming off.

"The batters are taking risks and 200 plus scores are being chased. The mindset of the batters is to do something special for the team and it is coming off as well," said Rohit at the post-match presentation.

Rohit praised the star performers his team including Uttarakhand pacer Akash Madhwal "It is a good pitch. If you apply yourselves, you can get runs. Those four guys played well. Akash (Madhwal) was with us last year as well. We saw the skill set. We wanted to give him a role. He is quite confident. He leads his Uttarakhand team. He knows what field he needs."

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis felt they were 20 runs short.

"I think at least 20, the context of the wickets so far this season, anything under 220 with MI's batting line-up. They are a strong side, they bat deep. We didn't capitalise on the last five overs (of our innings), so very disappointed," he said.

Du Plessis was in awe of Suryakumar Yadav's 35-ball 83-run knock for MI.

"(SKY) He's one of the best, when he gets going he's really difficult to bowl to. So many options you can't shut him down. (Siraj) He's been fantastic, the nature of T20 cricket is bowlers will be under pressure. That is the nature of the beast, long batting line-ups and guys are going to come out and play positively," he said.

