Australia's Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins has decided to pull out of IPL 2023. The star all-rounder announced about his decision on Twitter on Tuesday. Cummins cited the packed international calendar as the reason behind him skipping the Indian T20 event. Meanwhile, the player also thanked his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders for understanding his decision. It is worth noting that Cummins' announcement comes on November 15, the deadline day for all the 10 IPL teams to submit the list of the players retained and released.

"I've made the difficult decision to miss next years IPL. The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI's for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup," said Cummins on Twitter.

"Thanks so much to @KKRiders for their understanding. Such a terrific team of players and staff and I hope I can get back there ASAP," he added.

All the 10 IPL teams have to submit the list of retained or transferred or released players by 5 PM on Tuesday.

Cummins was recently a part of Australia's T20 World Cup squad. The side failed to reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

Earlier this year, Cummins was appointed Australia's ODI captain after Aaron Finch retired from the format.

Cummins had led Australia to a famous Test series win in Pakistan earlier this year.