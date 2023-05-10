MS Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in the history of the game. With Chennai Super Kings, he has won the Indian Premier League four times. Not just in Chennai but everywhere he goes, MS Dhoni's fandom cannot be denied. After announcing his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, the 41-year-old continues to feature for CSK in IPL. Ahead of Chennai's game against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, some of the opposition players were asked to describe the former India captain in one word.

While some labelled him as "legend", "captain", and "god", young batter Priyam Garg had an interesting response.

In a video shared by DC, Garg said that there's no such word to describe Dhoni.

Dhoni's CSK are sitting pretty in the IPL 2023 points table at the second spot with 13 points in 11 games.

While they have lost two out of their last four games while one was washed out, Dhoni's team are still a notch above the rest with most teams on 10 points having played the same number or one less game than CSK.

While his team is going great in the IPL 2023, Dhoni's former India and CSK teammate Suresh Raina has revealed what the 'Thala' told him on the subject of retirement. Speaking on JioCinema, as quoted by Indian Express, Raina revealed what the veteran wicket-keeper batter told him in their recent meeting during the ongoing IPL season. "Main trophy jeetke ek saal aur khelunga (After winning the trophy, I will play for one more year)."