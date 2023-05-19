Virat Kohli stunned everyone with a brilliant knock to take Royal Challengers Bangalore closer to Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoff qualification on Thursday. The star India batter slammed his sixth IPL century as RCB went on to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad comprehensively by eight wickets. It was a special knock from Kohli who lorded over all the SRH bowlers and stitched together another 100-run partnership with skipper Faf du Plessis. Bollywood actress and Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma was not present at the venue but she had a special message for him on social media.

He posted shots from Kohli's innings on Instagram with a short but sweet caption.

Heinrich Klaasen displayed his big-hitting prowess, slamming six sixes and eight fours during his scintillating 51-ball 104-run knock to lift SRH to 186 for five from 28 for 2 in the fifth over.

But Kohli (100) had other plans as he and du Plessis (71) helped RCB chase down the target with their magnificent ball-striking on way to a 172-run opening stand, the highest partnership of the season, as they romped home with four balls to spare.

Following the victory, RCB climbed to the fourth spot due to their better net run rate although they are tied with Mumbai Indians on 14 points. They will, however, have to win their next match to stay in the mix as Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants are at 15 points with one match to go.

Kohli was all class as he hit four maximums and 12 fours in his 63-ball knock, while du Plessis cracked seven fours and two sixes in his 47-ball knock as the two dished out a chasing masterclass.

(With PTI inputs)