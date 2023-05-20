Virat Kohli impressed everyone with his brilliant batting as the star India batter scored his sixth Indian Premier League (IPL) century to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. It was a significant knock for the ex-India skipper as the win means that RCB are still in the race for the playoffs. Kohli dominated almost all the SRH bowlers and his masterclass earned him praise from both experts and fans. One of the posters in the ground went viral during the match because of the message and the dedication on display from the Virat Kohli fan.

The poster read - "8985 Miles! Orlando to Hyd to see you Virat".

A fan travelled from Orlando to Hyderabad to watch Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/0kWGTfLEzj — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 18, 2023

Heinrich Klaasen displayed his big-hitting prowess, slamming six sixes and eight fours during his scintillating 51-ball 104-run knock to lift SRH to 186 for five from 28 for 2 in the fifth over.

But Kohli (100) had other plans as he and du Plessis (71) helped RCB chase down the target with their magnificent ball-striking on way to a 172-run opening stand, the highest partnership of the season, as they romped home with four balls to spare.

Following the victory, RCB climbed to the fourth spot due to their better net run rate although they are tied with Mumbai Indians on 14 points. They will, however, have to win their next match to stay in the mix as Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants are at 15 points with one match to go.

Kohli was all class as he hit four maximums and 12 fours in his 63-ball knock, while du Plessis cracked seven fours and two sixes in his 47-ball knock as the two dished out a chasing masterclass.

