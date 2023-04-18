Rohit Sharma entered a special club in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday as he completed 6000 runs in the elite T20 competition. This is only the fourth time in IPL history that a batter has scored over 6000 runs in the IPL. Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner are the only other batters to have scored over 6000 runs. Rohit reached the mark in the third over of MI's innings with a four off SRH spinner Washington Sundar.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians have bounced back by securing victories in their last two consecutive games. Both teams have had a similar run.

SRH skipper Aiden Markram said at the toss that they were improving with every game.

"We are gonna bowl first. Wicket looks slightly drier, hopefully, it gets better with the dew. Not in the 16 (no changes). We'll see how conditions play out and adjust from there. Our fielding needs to improve. We are improving game by game. It's about guys exploring options and trusting them," he said.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma said they will focus on playing good cricket.

"It's been fantastic, 15 years IPL has come off a long way. Has gone from strength to strength. Lots of good things have happened in 15 years. We have to play good cricket. We do understand the challenges of posting a total. We've to assess the conditions. Duan misses out and Jason Behrendorff comes in place of him. Jason was always supposed to play, but he was not well last game. He's okay to go now."

With ANI inputs