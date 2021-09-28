Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals go head-to-head in IPL 2021 in the first of two matches on Tuesday. Both teams are in the race to finish in the top four, with Delhi Capitals especially in pole position. After two big wins, KKR tasted their first defeat in the UAE leg, narrowly going down to Chennai Super Kings. The Kolkata outfit are currently fourth in the IPL points table with eight points from 10 games. With a brilliant net run-rate to fall back on, KKR have an advantage over the chasing pack.

Delhi Capitals along with Chennai Super Kings have been just too good for the others. Delhi's bowling led by Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje has been too hot to handle for some of the teams.

The batters led by current Orange Cap leader Shikhar Dhawan have been in sparkling form as well. The return of Shreyas Iyer has further strengthened DC and they really look like a team on a mission.

They currently are second in the IPL points table, trailing CSK only on net run-rate. A win over KKR will help them take the outright lead, albeit having played a match more than MS Dhoni's team.

Delhi Capitals might not have it as easy against KKR as they have had against some of the other teams in recent times.

KKR have been in top form with Rahul Tripathi and Venkatesh Iyer leading the way with the bat. In Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, KKR have two mystery spinners that hard to pick and even harder to hit.

Promoted

Lockie Ferguson has been a great addition to the bowling line-up.

Eoin Morgan's team came up short against CSK but there were several positives for them in the match. Dinesh Karthik came late on and produced a sensational cameo while Nitish Rana played a solid hand to keep one end tied up.