Going into the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in the UAE, Kolkata Knight Riders chief mentor David Hussey revealed his expectations from several of the team members, including captain Eoin Morgan. Hussey stated that he expects Morgan to lead from the front and put in some big performances. Speaking to kkr.in during a pre-season interview, Hussey said, "He is the captain. He is going to lead from the front. We are going to need some big performances from him. He is probably in the hardest position to play in, being in the middle order. So, when you come in, you are either in deep trouble or you are coming with three or four balls to go when your top order's done really well,"

Hussey also wants Morgan to direct the squad in terms of leadership. KKR are languishing in seventh position in the IPL 2021 points table, with two wins from their seven games played so far.

"He also has to lead on the field from a captaincy point of view. Get the field correct, take wickets, and gamble a few times. Hopefully, play an entertaining game of cricket," Hussey added.

As far as Morgan's personal performances are concerned, the going has been tough for the KKR skipper. In seven matches, the England cricketer has only scored 92 runs at a mediocre average of 15.33.

"Knowing Eoin, he would be disappointed with the last seven games. He is going to prepare well, and I back him to dominate the last seven games. Not just with the bat but with captaincy also," he said.

KKR will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on September 20.