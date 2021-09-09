Swashbuckling Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is scheduled to resume on September 19. The news about Maxwell's arrival was confirmed by the official Twitter handle of the three-time IPL finalists. Sharing a picture of Maxwell on the microblogging site, RCB wrote, "Glenn Maxwell has joined us in the UAE and he can't wait to start the party in the Red and Gold again." In the photograph, Maxwell looked as stylish as ever in an all-black outfit as posed for the camera.

Glenn Maxwell has joined us in the UAE and he can't wait to start the party in the Red and Gold again! #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #MaxiHasArrived pic.twitter.com/U13mcDtS4T — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 9, 2021

Going by Maxwell's form in the first leg of IPL, it's safe to say that the RCB fans were more than happy to see the hard-hitting all-rounder back in Bangalore's camp.

A fan even joked that the Bangalore-based outfit should appoint Maxwell their captain by replacing Virat Kohli for the rest of the season. "Make him the captain for us to stand any winning chance," the user wrote.

make him the captain for us to stand any winning chance. kohli sir doesn't have that winning mentality. as a diehard fan of kohli sir, i'm disappointed with him. he should let maxwell to take on the captaincy and win it for us — (@_xziya) September 9, 2021

"Don't say Maxi...Say Maxx-6s-well. Looking forward to humongous sixes from sir Glenn Maxwell," read another comment on the post.

Don't say Maxi say Maxx-6s-well. Looking forward to humongous sixes from sir Glenn Maxwell... — King Singh (@KINGSIN42725547) September 9, 2021

"Welcome home. Nice to see you again, gentleman," wrote another user.

Welcome home! Nice to see you again gentleman. #Playbold — Sandeep strange (@sandeepkr96) September 9, 2021

This user said that three are three diamonds in the RCB squad. "Welcome back champion, Glenn Maxwell. AB de Villiers + King (Virat Kohli) + Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) - three diamonds are in one team. Play bold champs," read his comment.

Welcome back champion @Gmaxi_32 ab + king + maxi .3 diamonds are in one team play bold champ — sameer pathan (@sameerp07528955) September 9, 2021

Earlier on Monday, former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers joined the RCB camp.

On his arrival, AB de Villiers, who is also popularly known as Mr 360, said that he "feels like a kid again".

"Bold Diaries: AB de Villiers joins the RCB bio bubble. 'I feel like a kid again and I can't wait to play,' says AB de Villiers as he talks about his fan compilation videos people are sending him on Twitter," RCB wrote on Twitter along with the clip.

Bold Diaries: AB de Villiers joins the RCB bio bubble



"I feel like a kid again and I can't wait to play," says AB de Villiers as he talks about his fan compilation videos people are sending him on Twitter.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #BoldDiaries pic.twitter.com/60pGDaeMk0 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 7, 2021

In their first game after the season resumes, RCB will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), led by Eoin Morgan, on September 20. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.