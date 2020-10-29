Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 49th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. While CSK recorded a derby triumph against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous tie, KKR suffered a defeat against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). The Chennai-based franchise has won five games out of a total 8 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kolkata have recorded a win in two matches played so far at the venue. There are a few approaching milestones for players of both sides. Deepak Chahar needs five wickets to complete 50 wickets in the IPL, with Ravindra Jadeja just a catch away from registering 50 catches for CSK. Rahul Tripathi requires 53 runs to accumulate 1000 IPL runs. Nitish Rana needs 87 runs to register 1000 runs in the IPL for KKR. The Kolkata-based franchise had emerged victorious in the last encounter between the two teams. Can CSK get their revenge? (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Match 49 Live Score Updates Between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, From Dubai