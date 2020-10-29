CSK vs KKR, IPL 2020 Live Scoreboard: Kolkata Knight Riders Take On Chennai Super Kings In Search Of Much-Needed Win
IPL 2020 Live Scoreboard CSK vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are placed on the eighth and fifth spots on the points table respectively.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 49th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. While CSK recorded a derby triumph against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous tie, KKR suffered a defeat against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). The Chennai-based franchise has won five games out of a total 8 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kolkata have recorded a win in two matches played so far at the venue. There are a few approaching milestones for players of both sides. Deepak Chahar needs five wickets to complete 50 wickets in the IPL, with Ravindra Jadeja just a catch away from registering 50 catches for CSK. Rahul Tripathi requires 53 runs to accumulate 1000 IPL runs. Nitish Rana needs 87 runs to register 1000 runs in the IPL for KKR. The Kolkata-based franchise had emerged victorious in the last encounter between the two teams. Can CSK get their revenge? (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 49 Live Score Updates Between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, From Dubai
Match 49, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 29, 2020
- 18:36 (IST)Lockie Ferguson seen training hardNew Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson has been amongst the top bowlers for KKR, accounting for wickets at regular intervals. Ferguson certainly looks eager to make an impact against CSK, as evident from this video from a training session.
- 18:32 (IST)CSK vs KKR: Players To Watch Out ForFaf du Plessis is amongst the top run-getters in the ongoing edition. Du Plessis has been the most consistent batsman for CSK, scoring 401 runs in 12 matches. Young opener Shubman Gill has similarly been one of the top run-getters for KKR. The two cricketers will certainly be players to watch out for, going into the clash.
- 18:18 (IST)Fantasy Top PicksSouth African batsman Faf du Plessis has been in fine form for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this season, scoring 401 runs at a strike rate of 140.70 in 12 matches. Du Plessis's consistency and reliability makes him a fine addition to your Fantasy side.Sunil Narine will be another good addition, considering his ability to step up with both bat and ball. Narine is capable of playing a handy cameo, as well as accounting for some vital dismissals.
- 18:12 (IST)How To Watch Live Telecast of CSK vs KKR Match?The CSK vs KKR IPL 2020 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming of the tie will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
- 18:05 (IST)Brian Lara believes CSK backing experience over youth turned things upside downBrian Lara stated that CSK had a lot of older players, with not many young players coming through the line-up. Lara further added this backing of experience over youth, had turned things upside down for them.
- 17:49 (IST)WelcomeHello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 49 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. The tie will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
