Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) on Saturday announced the remaining 11 rounds of fixtures for the ongoing 2020-21 season of Indian Super League (ISL). The second half of the season will commence from Tuesday, January 12, 2021, as NorthEast United FC hosts Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. There will further be 7 double-headers in the remainder of the 55 league games of the season, all played on Sundays. The historic ISL season 7 kicked off on November 20, marking the return of major live sporting action in the country amidst much anticipation.

ATK Mohun Bagan's historic Kolkata derby return leg fixture against SC East Bengal on Friday, February 19, at the JL Nehru Stadium, grabs the limelight. ATK Mohun Bagan will also be playing in the final league game of the season against Mumbai City FC as the league phase comes to a close on February 28.

As the new year kicks in, ATK Mohun Bagan finished 2020 at the top of the table, closely followed by Mumbai City FC with the remaining 9 teams posing a stiff challenge to topple them. It will be interesting to see how the fortunes change with each team having had a glimpse of their opponents' firepower.

Lots will be at stake with the top four positions for grab, including the most important League Winner's shield.

The schedule and venue for the playoffs and final will be announced at a later date.