IPL 2017: David Warner's Daughter Is Scared Of Thunder And Lightning, Papa Comes To The Rescue

Updated: 10 May 2017 14:14 IST

Tough as nails Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner shows his softer side.

David Warner posted a picture of him wih daughter Ivy Mae © Instagram

David Warner, skipper of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Tuesday took to Instagram to post a picture of his daughter Ivy, scared of lightning and thunder, trying to hide under the pillow. Warner's post read, "Someone has been scared by the lightening and thunder outside. First real storm. Thinks the man upstairs is angry haha. #family #snuggleuptime." Warner is often seen posting pictures of his family on social media. His wife and daughter frequently accompany him to the stadium too.

Even during the Test series against India, Warner had posted a video with his daughter when the duo had decided to take a walk in Bengaluru.

david warners daughter ivy

Papa Warner was soon recognised by passers-by who wanted to capture the moment on their phones. While David was busy with the fans, Ivy didn't seem too thrilled with the turn of events. As her dad stood for the selfies with his eager fans, Baby Warner was left to wander a little.

She looked at her father who was being mobbed, walked towards her mother who was shooting a video and then took out a tic tac from her mouth and tossed it away petulantly.

The defending champions SRH are 4th in the points table and play their last league match against Gujarat Lions on May 13 at Kanpur. They have 15 points in 13 games and are yet to qualify for the play-offs.

Warner is leading by example and has scored 535 runs with an average of 53.50 in the tournament. He has also hit three fifties and a century in the season so far.

Highlights
  • Warner's wife and daughter have accompanied him to India
  • Warner is the captain of Hyderabad franchise
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad are fourth in the points table
