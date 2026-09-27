Indian batting icon Virat Kohli will be eyeing a flurry of records as he takes to the field for the first ODI against West Indies at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The first ODI against West Indies will take place at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Against WI, Virat has scored 2,261 runs in 43 matches and 41 innings at an average of 66.50, with nine centuries and 11 fifties. Virat, India's second-highest ODI run-getter after Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs), stands just 59 runs away from becoming the second Indian and overall player to reach 15,000 ODI runs. He has scored 14,941 runs in 314 matches and 302 innings at an average of 58.59, with 54 centuries and 79 fifties, with a best score of 183.

The 37-year-old will also be eyeing to continue his hunt for 100-centuries mark in international cricket, currently sitting at 85 centuries. With nine centuries in just 41 innings already against West Indies, expect Virat to score one really soon. What better place to do it than Thiruvananthapuram, where Virat has not been dismissed yet.

In two ODIs at Thiruvananthapuram, Virat has scored 199 runs without getting out, including an entertaining knock of 166* in 110 balls (with 13 fours and eight sixes) against Sri Lanka in January 2023, which saw him go from an 85-ball hundred to 166* in 110 balls, a masterclass in ODI cricket accelaration and innings building.

He also needs two more centuries to break Sachin's all-time record of 60 List-A tons, currently sitting at 59 centuries in the format.

Currently sitting at 41 international centuries at home, Virat is two more tons away from breaking Sachin's all-time record of 42 centuries at home.

Virat is also just 110 runs away from smashing another Sachin record, of most ODI runs in home conditions (6,976 in 164 matches by Sachin). Currently, Virat sits at 6,867 runs in 130 matches and 127 innings at an average of 62.42, with 27 centuries and 36 fifties.

In six innings this year, Virat has scored 384 runs at an average of 64.00 and a strike rate of over 106, with a century and three fifties.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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