India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Free Live Telecast: After a dominating eight-wicket victory in the first ODI, India are ready to take on West Indies in the second match on Wednesday in Guwahati. A special Virat Kohli show led the Indian team to chase down 296 against the Windies in Thiruvananthapuram, while captain Shubman Gill also hit a marvellous ton. Kuldeep Yadav was the star with the ball as he made crucial strikes in his 4-40 spell to play a key role in the win. Kohli put the Windies bowlers to the sword with his unbeaten 139 from 88 balls, while Gill starred with a 108-ball 110. Rohit had also looked positive with his 32 from 35 deliveries.

The Windies batters also made the Indian bowlers toil as John Campbell made 62 from 60 balls while opening the innings and Justin Greaves scored 101 from 108 deliveries. The visitors were firing on all cylinders and were 135/0 after 19 overs before the Men in Blue applied the brakes, with Kuldeep leading the charge with a stellar bowling display.

When will the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI be played?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be played on Wednesday, September 30.

Where will the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI be played?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

What time will the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI start?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will start at 2:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before.

Which TV channels will free live telecast the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The free live telecast of the match will also be available on DD sports (DD Free Dish).

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster.)

(With Agency Inputs)

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