The young India opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was unable to reach the elusive double century on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies, losing his wicket after a horrible mix-up with skipper Shubman Gill. Jaiswal, who started the day on a score of 173, was hoping to become one of the youngest batters to reach three double centuries in Tests, but saw his innings end in the most unfortunate manner. Jaiswal drove the ball to the mid-off area and went beyond the half-way mark on the pitch before being sent back by the non-striker, Gill. There, unfortunately, was not enough time for him to return.

Jaiswal and Gill also had a little animated discussion after the run-out incident. The heartbroken Jaiswal had no option but to return to the pavilion, without clinching his third double century in the longest format.

Some argument between the two stalwarts of India's Test team could be seen before Jaiswal had to walk off.

Jaiswal stole the spotlight on the opening day after batting for the entirety of the day and returned unbeaten on 173(253), laced with a staggering 22 fours. After India opted to bat, Jaiswal adopted a cautious approach to negate the threat posed by the movement from the West Indies quicks. In the second session, he accelerated through gears and brought up his fifty in 82 deliveries. He added his subsequent 50 runs in just 63 deliveries to bring up his seventh Test ton.

In the final session of the opening day, Jaiswal went past 150 and looked well poised to add a third double ton in Tests as the game progresses on Day 2. The southpaw was backed by the great Anil Kumble to score a triple ton in New Delhi before the unfortunate run-out happened.

"Jaiswal is just getting better and better day by day. We've spoken about his hunger and his attitude toward building big innings, not just for himself but for the team. Even in the previous game, he got off to a good start but was dismissed early, so he's certainly made up for that here. Throughout his short career, he has shown that he doesn't waste opportunities like these. Once he's in, he makes it count, and that's wonderful to see," Kumble had said on JioHotstar.

