India's young opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal entered record books on Day 1 of the second Test against West Indies in New Delhi as he slammed his seventh hundred in the format. Jaiswal, opening the batting for India, proved why he is one of the most promising cricketing talents in the game. At the age of 23, Jaiswal is scoring hundreds against opponents from all across the globe, in different conditions. On Friday, Jaiswal became the second youngest Indian to reach a tally of 7 Test hundreds, leaving behind even greats like Virat Kohli and Sunil Gavaskar.

By reaching the triple-digit score against the Windies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Jaiswal joins an elite group, with only three players in history managing to score more Test hundreds before turning 24.

The elite list is headed by the GOAT Sir Don Bradman (12), the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (11), and the magnificent Sir Garfield Sobers (9). Among Indians, Tendulkar is the only player to have scored 7 or more centuries before turning 24.

Also, Jaiswal now stands shoulder-to-shoulder with other modern-day greats who also had seven centuries to their name at the age of 24 in their careers, including Javed Miandad, Graeme Smith, Sir Alastair Cook, and Kane Williamson. The trend does indicate that Jaiswal is on his way to becoming a great.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The Most Prolific Opener In Tests At Present

Jaiswal's impact at the top of the order has been seismic, practically carrying the burden of run-scoring for his team. Since Jaiswal first put on the whites for India, he has notched up seven centuries. The depth of the matter can be understood with the fact that all other opening batters combined for India have only aggregated 6 hundreds in the same time.

Hundreds by India's openers since Jaiswal's debut:

7 - Yashasvi Jaiswal

6 - All others combined

Even internationally in the period since his arrival on the Test stage, the next most prolific opener from any other team is England's Ben Duckett, who has registered a total four centuries. The record, hence, puts Jaiswal at the pinnacle of opening batters in Test cricket at the moment.