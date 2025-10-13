When India appointed 25-year-old Shubman Gill as Test captain ahead of the 2025 England tour, many asked what kind of leadership and match rhythms he would bring. Over seven Tests now, a striking pattern has emerged: six of those matches were pushed to Day 5. What has caused this consistency? Is it a reflection of cautious captaincy, beefy batting, resilient opposition—or a combination of all three?

Below, we break down the dynamics at play.

Big First Innings, Long Time Spent at the Crease

A recurring theme in these Tests has been India posting very large or solid first-innings totals, eating up sessions and leaving less time for a collapse.

In the 2nd Test vs England at Edgbaston, India piled up 587 in their first innings. The sheer volume of batting (151 overs) pushed the match deep into its duration. England's reply, India's second innings (427/6 declared), and the final chase all followed, forcing play into Day 5.

In the 3rd Test at Lord's, both teams batted long in the first innings: England 387 & India 387. Combined with slower scoring, wicket resistance, and relatively flat stretches, this left less time to engineer a finish before the fifth day.

Even in the currently ongoing Kotla Test vs West Indies, India declared 518/5 after long knocks from Gill (129*) and Jaiswal, putting them in a dominant position but consuming considerable time.

Opposition Resistance & Infrequent Collapses

Another factor: when India's bowlers are hunting wickets in the second innings (or chasing), their opponents often dig in.

In the ongoing Delhi Test, after West Indies were forced to follow on, John Campbell and Shai Hope put together a defiant 177-run partnership while chasing survival. They delayed India's attempt to wrap up early.

In several England Tests, a collapse was rarely immediate. Even when India had control, England's middle and lower order often dragged out sessions. That stretched match time, and even when wickets fell, scoring was slow—both equal less usable time on later days.

Captaincy Style & Declaration Timing

Gill's approach seems measured: build large leads, bat long when possible, use declarations prudently rather than risk everything early. There are trade-offs: less early aggression, but more certainty.

Gautam Gambhir said Gill “handled the pressure superbly” during the England tour, which included several gruelling finishes.

Gill himself has spoken about wanting to lead from the front, learning from both Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He references their contrasting styles: one aggressive, one calm and tactical. He seems keen to balance ambition with pragmatism.

These temperaments manifested in decisions like declaring reasonably late.

Mental Exhaustion, Not Physical

Shubman Gill said ahead of the 4th Test in England, "Honestly, physically, I would say it has been less tiring, mentally more tiring, because when you are there as a player, you are waiting for something to happen, waiting for the ball to come to you. Whereas when you are the captain, you are thinking most of the time, so you are involved more mentally. I would say mentally it has been more tiring, physically it has actually been less tiring, than when you are actually the player."

Washington Sundar, India's spinning allrounder, said on the 4th day of the Delhi Test after bowling 36 overs in the Test: "The England series definitely made us understand what it actually feels like to be on the field for five days because even in England, we filled it for about 180-200 hours every game."

Pitch Conditions & Match Context

Pitch behaviour and conditions also played a role.

In the Kotla Test, reports suggest the pitch has been slower and less responsive than expected; the expected deterioration didn't fully materialize.

Earlier in England, even when pitches offered assistance (seam, swing, overcast days), teams used sessions carefully, ensuring that mistakes were minimized and collapses rare—another reason why matches didn't finish early.

The Current Test & What to Watch for

In the 2nd Test vs West Indies at Kotla, India declared 518/5; West Indies were forced to follow on after getting bowled out for 248. But instead of quick wickets, Campbell and Hope mounted a resilient stand, refusing to fold. India's spinners (Kuldeep, Jadeja) were working hard.

In many ways, Gill's tenure so far has been defined more by resilience, consistency, masterful batting, and strategic control than by flashiness. Finishing on Day 5 isn't a blemish—it's part of his blueprint: dominate when you can, be patient when you must.