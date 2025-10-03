Starting his Test career as a spinner, Ravindra Jadeja did not take a lot of time in proving his worth as an all-rounder to the Indian team. Playing the 85th match of his career, Jadeja added another big milestone to his resume, matching MS Dhoni's numbers as a six-hitter in the longest format of the game. On Day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, Jadeja matched Dhoni in the list for Indian batters with the most sixes in Test cricket. Dhoni had hit 78 maximums over the course of his career. The feat was equalled by Jadeja at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Leading the list is another wicket-keeper batter, Rishabh Pant, who jointly holds the number one spot with Virender Sehwag. Former India Test captain Rohit Sharma is the next batter on the list, with 88 sixes in the longest format.

Jadeja joining Dhoni on 78 highlights the evolving role of the lower-order all-rounder. Jadeja's power game, coupled with his improved batting average, makes him an absolute asset to the Indian team at present.

In the number one spot sits Pant, whose aggressive and modern approach to the purest form of the game has made him a batter to fear all across the globe. A specialist wicket-keeper-batsman, his six-hitting ability was less about brute force and more about fearless counter-attacking, often turning matches on their head from the lower middle order. Achieving this tally in a relatively short career says all there is to say about the impact he has had in red-ball cricket.

List of players with the most sixes for India in Tests:

Rishabh Pant: 90 sixes Virender Sehwag: 90 sixes Rohit Sharma: 88 sixes MS Dhoni: 78 sixes Ravindra Jadeja: 78 sixes

When it comes to Sehwag, the man needs no introduction. Regardless of whether it was red-ball cricket or white-ball, Sehwag only knew one way to play the game. His record of 90 sixes is directly proportional to his ability to convert starts into massive scores, frequently using the six to cross milestones like 50, 100, 150, and even 200.

Rohit, the next man on the list, is a legend in white-ball cricket, one of the best opening batters the game has produced. While his Test career did not see him achieve the same legacy, his ability to clear the boundary ropes, often with effortless-looking pulls and hooks, was on display whenever he stepped onto the field.

Dhoni did not quite clear the ropes as frequently as he did in white-ball cricket, the format he was more suited to. His six-hitting ability from the middle and lower order is known to all.