As the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against the West Indies was announced, a new vice-captain emerged in the absence of Rishabh Pant. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee decided to make spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja Shubman Gill's deputy in the longest format. Jadeja, however, said that he had not been informed about this promotion by the selectors. Seeing 'VC' written next to his name in the squad was a big surprise for him too.

"They gave me the respect. The captain, the coach, and the management have decided to give me the responsibility. Whenever the team needs anything regarding team planning or whatever, I am always happy to contribute," Jadeja said on becoming Gill's deputy.

The decision to elevate Jadeja is a clear acknowledgement of his seniority and indispensable all-round value to the side, especially in Indian conditions where spin dictates play. The selection committee's choice signals a preference for experience, with the 36-year-old taking on a formal leadership role for the first time since a brief stint captaining Chennai Super Kings.

His uncanny ability to turn matches with the bat, ball, and in the field makes him a vital cog. Furthermore, his appointment provides a calm, experienced voice to support the young captain, Shubman Gill, who is leading the Test team for the first time in a home series, highlighting a focus on blending youth leadership with veteran knowledge.

Jadeja, who is a veteran of 85 Test matches, is one of the most experienced players in the team. Vice-captaincy or not, his inputs in every situation of the game are useful to the team.

"They didn't say anything to me. I just saw VC written next to my name when the team was announced. At the end of the day, whatever experience you have to share, you do it for the team," said Jadeja.

"As a player, I gain my confidence. Whenever you perform in England, you get that confidence. Hopefully, I can continue and take forward that confidence into this series, score some runs and some wickets."