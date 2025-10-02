As India took on the West Indies in the first match of the two-Test series at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, a familiar face from the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2025 was in the middle. Ravi Shastri, the presenter for the toss, introduced Match Referee Andy Pycroft, who was at the centre of a huge handshake controversy during the Asia Cup. Seeing Pycroft, the memories of the India vs Pakistan handshake row on 14 September became fresh in the minds of fans. Even Shastri couldn't let the opportunity slip by without joking about the entire episode.

"Back in the house, all the way from Dubai, in the hot seat. Andy Pycroft," said Shastri during the toss, which prompted a sheepish smile on the Match Referee's face.

Hearing Shastri's welcome for Pycroft even India captain Shubman Gill had a smile on his face.

The Andy Pycroft-Handshake Row in the Asia Cup

The core of the Andy Pycroft Asia Cup Row revolved around the absence of the customary pre and post-match handshakes between India and Pakistan during their group stage match.

Following India's victory in the match, Suryakumar Yadav's men declined to engage in the traditional exchange, a decision widely interpreted as a gesture of solidarity with the victims of a recent terror attack in India. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reacted strongly, lodging a formal protest with the ICC against Match Referee Andy Pycroft.

The PCB alleged that Pycroft had inappropriately instructed the captains not to shake hands at the time of the toss, claiming this conduct was contrary to the spirit of the game and caused embarrassment to their team. Despite the PCB demanding Pycroft's removal and even threatening to boycott a subsequent match, the ICC rejected their plea.

Even though the ICC stood by Pycroft, he unnecessarily found himself at the centre of a bitter, politically charged dispute that overshadowed the cricket itself.