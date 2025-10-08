Dhruv Jurel made a serious impression in India's first Test against West Indies in October. Replacing regular wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, who is out due to a fractured toe, Jurel slammed a superb 125, finishing as India's top run-scorer as they beat West Indies by an innings and 140 runs. Former India cricketer Sadagoppan Ramesh stated that Jurel's performances have ensured that he will fight for a spot in the Indian middle order as a batter alone, even when Pant comes back.

"Jurel played a brilliant knock against the West Indies. Though it was against a poor attack, he was still under pressure, considering he is competing with a beast like Rishabh Pant," Ramesh said, speaking on his YouTube channel.

Ramesh suggested that Jurel could prove to be competition at No. 3 for the out-of-form B Sai Sudharsan, or even challenge Nitish Kumar Reddy for a place in the lineup.

"With the century, he has told the management that the competition isn't between himself and Rishabh Pant. Instead, he has made himself a viable option as a pure batter either at No. 3 for Sai Sudharsan or in Nitish Kumar Reddy's spot. If Sai Sudharsan doesn't score, that'll be the plan once Rishabh Pant returns," Ramesh said.

Jurel slammed his maiden Test hundred against West Indies, hitting 15 fours and three sixes en route to his 125. Along with Jurel, opener KL Rahul and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also made centuries. Jurel's excellent form could, therefore, create a selection headache for head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill.

On the other hand, B Sai Sudharsan's poor form in red-ball cricket continued. The left-hander struggled against spin, getting out for 7. It means that Sai Sudharsan has managed to score 147 runs in his four Tests so far, at an average of only 21.

Meanwhile, Pant is expected to return to action later in October, and is likely to first play for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy 2025/26.