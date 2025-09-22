Indian cricket team wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant is set to miss the two-match home Test series against West Indies, commencing in Ahmedabad from October 2, according to ESPNcricinfo. India's selection meeting will take place on September 24. According to ESPNcricinfo, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel will name a 15-player squad, two fewer than the squad for the 3-0 series defeat against New Zealand in October 2024, the last home series India played. Pant, who served as Test captain Shubman Gill's deputy during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England this year, suffered a fractured left foot on the opening day of the fourth Test in Manchester. Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan was named Pant's replacement in the squad for the final Test at the Oval.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Pant has been undergoing strength and conditioning. He is awaiting further updates from the BCCI medical team before he can resume batting and keeping. As of now, there is no firm timeline drawn for his return to on-field action. After the West Indies series, India will travel to Australia for a white-ball series, which will commence on October 19.

In Pant's absence, Dhruv Jurel is expected to keep the wickets for India against the Caribbean side. He manned the gloves for India's last two Tests against England. Jurel is currently a part of the India A squad for the multi-day game against Australia A in Lucknow. Jagadeesan, who opened for India A, swapped keeping duties with Jurel, and could be selected as the back-up if the selectors opt to choose a second specialist wicketkeeper.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the selectors are also mulling over the inclusion of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Devdutt Padikkal for the Test series. Padikkal made 150 for India A against Australia A in the first four-day game in Lucknow. He has played two Tests for India.

Reddy, a promising all-rounder, toured Australia and England with India. He has seven Test caps to his name. He was in contention to make a comeback in the first game against Australia A, after sustaining a knee injury in England. However, he wasn't included in the final XI. Both players have been included in the squad for the second four-day game, which begins on Tuesday in Lucknow.

As of now, India is in the third spot in the World Test Championship standings and will strive to ascend in the table by conjuring wins in the two Tests against the West Indies, which are a part of the ongoing 2025-27 cycle.