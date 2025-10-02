Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel praised KL Rahul's outstanding performance against the West Indies on Day 1 of the first Test in Ahmedabad, saying he carried on his form from the England tour. Patel lauded Rahul for his consistent performance, noting it's his second-best year after 2017, and believes he will surpass that record because he is looking in very good shape. Rahul scored a brilliant half-century, reaching the milestone in 101 deliveries, as India ended the opening day at 121/2, trailing West Indies by 41 runs.

At stumps, Rahul remained unbeaten on 53, while captain Shubman Gill was 18 not out, forming a crucial partnership to guide India.

"KL Rahul was outstanding today; he carried on his form from the England tour. Before that series, there were concerns about his form, but I thought he took responsibility really well. It's very important when a team is going through a transition that your senior players step up, and that's exactly what KL Rahul did in England," he said on JioHotstar

"Today, as well, he played the situation really well. The West Indies opening bowling pair was disciplined, and KL gave them the respect they deserved. He gave himself that time to settle, and once he was set, we saw him using his feet and rotating the strike. He looks much more in control and settled now. I think that hundred against Australia A also gave him a lot of confidence, because when you head into a Test series after scoring so many runs, it makes a difference. It's been an outstanding year for KL Rahul, his second-best after 2017," he added.

Patel continued, "I think he will surpass that record this year because he is looking in very good shape."

KL recently had an outstanding series in England, emerging as one of India's top batters during the course of the five-match series, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

The right-hander registered his best Test series ever, with 532 runs in 10 innings at an average of 53.20, with two centuries, two fifties and a best score of 137.

Former West Indies batter Daren Ganga also praised Rahul, calling him a classical player who has found his rhythm in Test cricket.

Ganga also stated that Rahul's clarity on his role in the Indian team and approach to the game has allowed him to excel.

"KL Rahul is a classical player. The tempo that he has found as a batter allows him to be at his best, and to me, that comes with clarity about his role in this Indian team and his approach to Test match cricket. He discovered that rhythm in the series against England, and now you're seeing a continuation of that. He's very comfortable leaving the ball, getting accustomed to conditions, and adjusting to opposition bowlers. Technically, he is very sound, and he has built his style of play in Test cricket around his defence and judgement to leave. To me, that is smart batting, and I think this is the best version of KL Rahul, and you will see more of his best in the future," Ganga said.

Coming to the match, India lost just two wickets in the third session on Day 1 of the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan falling to the West Indies bowlers.

Rahul completed his 20th Test half-century in 101 deliveries, but also seemed to be struggling with his hamstrings.

Brief Scores: West Indies 162 all out (Justin Greeves 32, Shai Hope 26; Mohammed Siraj 4/40) vs India 121/2 (KL Rahul 53*, Yashasvi Jaiswal 36; Jayden Seales 1/21).

