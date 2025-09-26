Indian cricket team batter Karun Nair was not included in the 15-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies. Nair, who was selected for the Tests against England, ended the series with an average of 25.62. Although he scored just 205 runs in four matches, he ended up slamming a crucial half-century in the last game at The Oval. BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar said that the team management wanted a stronger contribution from Nair and as a result, they decided to go with Devdutt Padikkal. Nair expressed his disappointment at missing out and said that the selectors will be able to answer why he was snubbed and even explained the importance of his fifty at The Oval.

"Yes, I did expect the selection. I don't know what to say. No words. I don't have many comments to make. It's very difficult for me to answer," he told the Times of India.

"You should probably ask the selectors what they are thinking. The only thing is, in the last Test match, I scored a fifty when no one else managed in the first innings. So, yeah, I thought I contributed to the team, especially in the last game that we won. But, yeah, it is what it is. Those things don't matter," he added.

Earlier, Agarkar gave his honest take on why Nair was not included in the squad.

"I mean obviously, frankly, we expected a little bit more from him, he has played four Tests. We have spoken about one innings. As the way it is, I mean, we feel Padikkal (Devdutt) offers a little bit more at this point, and I wish we could have given everyone 15 or 20 Tests. Unfortunately, it doesn't work that way."

He also backed Padikkal who impressed for India A in the unofficial Test against Australia A.

"Padikkal's been in the Test squad. I mean, he was in the Test squad in Australia. Played in Dharamsala against England, got a 50 there. He's shown some decent form with India A. Yeah, frankly, we expected a bit more from Karun on the England trip," he added.