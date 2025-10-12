India's Sai Sudharsan produced a terrific catch on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. On the second ball of the 8th over of the guests' innings, spinner Ravindra Jadeja tossed up a delivery to John Campbell, who nailed a slog-sweep to perfection. The ball hit Sudharsan at forward short leg at a rate of knots, but the fielder somehow managed to stop it between his helmet, hands, and chest. The catch from Sudharsan left everyone in disbelief, including Campbell.

Watch it here:

India number 3 Sai Sudharsan on Friday admitted he was eyeing a big score against the West Indies after falling short of what would have been his maiden century in Test cricket during the first day's play.

Sudharsan, who was under some pressure after missing out in the first Test in Ahmedabad where India routed the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs, struck a fine 87 for his highest knock in the format.

Having made his Test debut during the England tour, Sudharsan had scored 61 in the first innings of the Manchester Test for his maiden fifty and remains in the hunt for a maiden triple-figure score.

"I am definitely grateful for whatever I've done today (Friday) but there's always a monkey in our mind that wants more, wants that hundred and so I was looking forward to a lot more," Sudharsan told the broadcaster at the end of play on Day 1.

In the company of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sudharsan put the West Indies attack to the sword with a robust 193-run stand for the second wicket. He said he was looking to bat freely in this innings.

"It was a good contribution and very good partnership with (Yashasvi) Jaiswal. I was not thinking about getting runs, I was a bit more free and I expressed a bit better in this innings," the southpaw said.

"I was able to take a bit more time and let things happen instead of trying to make things happen."

Sudharsan said he is trying to be judicious with his shot selection.

"There's no competing there, but I am learning a lot more and being more aware of what shots to play if I want to convert good balls into runs," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)