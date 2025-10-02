India vs West Indies LIVE Streaming 1st Test: After successfully clinching the Asia Cup 2025 title, Team India returns to the longest format with the first Test against West Indies, starting from Thursday in Ahmedabad. Most of the Indian team members, including skipper Shubman Gill, and head coach Gautam Gambhir arrived in Ahmedabad on the intervening night between Monday and Tuesday from Dubai, and they have left no stone unturned to get themselves up and running for red-ball cricket. The stakes are definitely high as World Test Championship points are also on offer.

The playing conditions appear to be a lot different this time around in Ahmedabad with a green pitch in offing under cloudy conditions. While it has been hot and humid, there are chances of rain interruptions over the Test match but none that threaten to wash away the game.

India vs West Indies LIVE Streaming, 1st Test LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs West Indies, 1st Test match be played?

The India vs West Indies, 1st Test match will be played from Thursday, October 2 (IST).

Where will the India vs West Indies, 1st Test match be held?

The India vs West Indies, 1st Test match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

What time will the India vs West Indies, 1st Test match start?

The India vs West Indies, 1st Test match will start at 9:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9:00 AM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs West Indies, 1st Test match?

The India vs West Indies, 1st Test match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs West Indies, 1st Test match?

The India vs West Indies, 1st Test match will be live streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

(With PTI Inputs)