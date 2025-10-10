Advertisement
Select Language
Dark / Light mode
Search
Ind vs WI 2025 02 Oct 25 to 14 Oct 25
Story ProgressBack to home

India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: After wrapping up the first Test against the West Indies inside three days in Ahmedabad, Shubman Gill's men are preparing for a similarly dominant showing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The West Indies only looked like a recognised Test-playing nation in phases during their Ahmedabad defeat. The black soil pitch in New Delhi is expected to challenge Roston Chase's side again, with the ball likely to spin sharply from the first day. For India, this fixture is widely anticipated to be another comfortable outing, both with the bat and the ball. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the live updates from the second Test between India and West Indies from the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi:

Oct 10, 2025 08:04 (IST)
Share

IND vs WI 2nd Test LIVE: West Indies' Likely Playing XI

The West Indies are likely to contemplate adding left-arm pacer Jediah Blades to the playing XI for the second Test. The rest of the team is unlikely to be changed despite the result in Ahmedabad.

West Indies' likely playing XI vs India, 2nd Test: John Campbell, Tagnarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athinaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase (c), Shai Hope, Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Jomel Warrican, Johann Layne/Jediah Blades, Jayden Seales

Oct 10, 2025 07:58 (IST)
Share

IND vs WI, 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE: Batting Order Experiment Expected In Indian Team

India are unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI for the second Test, but a slight experiment with the batting order is anticipated. Nitish Kumar Reddy, who did not get a chance to bat in the first match, may be promoted up the order in New Delhi. The team management is keen to properly assess Nitish's form, and a change in his position could facilitate that opportunity during the second Test.

India's likely playing XI vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Oct 10, 2025 07:53 (IST)
Share

India vs West Indies 2nd Test LIVE: Another Spin-Dominant Show Expected

Welcome to our live coverage of Day 1 of the second Test between India and the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Spin is expected to play a key role from the first day, posing a significant challenge to the West Indies side. Roston Chase's men would certainly be hoping to bat first after winning the toss, as the spin threat will only become more dominant with every passing day of the match.

See New Posts
Topics mentioned in this article
India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Shubman Gill Roston Chase Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi Live Score Live Cricket Score India vs West Indies, 2nd Test Live Blogs India vs West Indies 2025 Cricket
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Asia Cup 2025 News, Schedule, Points Table and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.