The West Indies are likely to contemplate adding left-arm pacer Jediah Blades to the playing XI for the second Test. The rest of the team is unlikely to be changed despite the result in Ahmedabad.

West Indies' likely playing XI vs India, 2nd Test: John Campbell, Tagnarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athinaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase (c), Shai Hope, Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Jomel Warrican, Johann Layne/Jediah Blades, Jayden Seales