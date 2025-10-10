India are unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI for the second Test, but a slight experiment with the batting order is anticipated. Nitish Kumar Reddy, who did not get a chance to bat in the first match, may be promoted up the order in New Delhi. The team management is keen to properly assess Nitish's form, and a change in his position could facilitate that opportunity during the second Test.
India's likely playing XI vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.