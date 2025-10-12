IND vs WI, 2nd Test Day 3 Match Today Live Score: Kuldeep Yadav provided India with a much-needed breakthrough as he dismissed Shai Hope for 36 on Day 3 of the second Test against the West Indies in Delhi. Hope, who was inching towards his half-century, was left stunned by a delivery from Kuldeep that spun way more than he expected. Tevin Imlach and Justin Greaves are unbeaten at the crease for the five-down West Indies. The Indian bowlers aim to bundle out the West Indies at the earliest in order to force a follow-on. Earlier on Day 2, India declared their innings at 518/5 after Shubman Gill hit his 10th Test century. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out for 175. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd Test Match Day 3, Straight from New Delhi
India vs West Indies LIVE: OUT
OUT!!! Kuldeep Yadav finally breaks the partnership as he dismisses Shai Hope for 36. A terrific spin delivery from Kuldeep as Hope tries to go for a defensive hit. However, the ball dodges the bat and rattles the off stump. The massive turn in the ball leaves Hope stunned as he stands there for a second in disbelief. Fifth wicket gone for the West Indies.
WI 156/5 (49.3 overs)
India vs West Indies LIVE: Shai Hope nears 50
Shai Hope is standing strong and forming a terrific partnership with Tevin Imlach. Currently batting at 35, Hope is inching closer towards his half-century. It will be his sixth half-century in the longest format for the West Indies. The duo need to take this partnership deeper in order to bounce back into the match.
WI 154/4 (48 overs)
IND vs WI LIVE Score: Maiden over
Jasprit Bumrah bounces back in style. After leaking eight runs in his first over, he bowls a brilliant maiden over. India aim for some quick wicket, in order to bundle out the West Indies at the earliest and a force a follow-on.
WI 152/4 (47 overs)
IND vs WI LIVE Score: Imlach stuns Bumrah
WOAH!!! The West Indies leave the cautious approach and start the onslaught against star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. In the previous over of Bumrah, Tevin Imlach hits two brilliant boundaries as the pacer concedes eight runs. The visitors need more of such overs to put some fight against India.
WI 150/4 (45 overs)
IND vs WI LIVE Score: Cautious start from WI
The West Indies batters are assessing the situation in the first over and not taking any risks. The duo of Shai Hope and Tevin Imlach scores two runs in the first over of Kuldeep Yadav. They now aim for some boundaries in the upcoming overs.
WI 142/4 (44 overs)
India vs West Indies LIVE: We are underway
The play on Day 3 of the second Test between India and West Indies finally begins. For the West Indies, Shai hope (31*) and Tevin Imlach (14*) will be resuming the innings from 140/4. On the other hand, Kuldeep Yadav will be bowling the first over for Team India. Let's play!
India vs West Indies LIVE: Pitch report
"Standing at the North End, there are some footmarks. There's a nice grass cover that has kept it together nicely. The cracks are a lot more evident but they are not too bad because of the grass. Batting from this end, it looks quite secure and runs are available. It looks good from this end. From the other end, there are footmarks. You can see the cracks opening up. The spinners will use these footmarks," reckon Deep Dasgupta and Ian Bishop.
India vs West Indies LIVE: Jadeja eyes big feat
So far, Ravindra Jadeja has scalped 32 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. If he scalps one more wicket today, he will surpass the legendary Kapil Dev to become the third-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests in Delhi. The record for the highest wickets in Delhi has been created by Anil Kumble with 58 wickets.
India vs West Indies LIVE: Here's what Jaiswal said on his run out
"It's (his run-out) part of the game, so it's fine. There is always a thought that what I can achieve and what can be my goal and my team's goal, I just try and be in the game and make sure if I'm in, I should take it long," said Yashasvi Jaiswal.
India vs West Indies LIVE: Unlucky Jaiswal
India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal lost his wicket on 175 and missed out on his career's third double-century. It was an unfortunate dismissal as Jaiswal was involved in an ugly mix-up with skipper Shubman Gill and was run out. It was a heartbreaking scene, but Gill made up for it as he also scored a century and put India in a dominating position.
India vs West Indies LIVE: India aim to force a follow-on
As the West Indies trail by 378 runs with only six wickets in hand, Team India aims to bundle them out in the first session itself, in order to force a follow-on. India have been a dominating a force in the match with both bat and ball. They are looking for another big victory over the visitors.
India vs West Indies LIVE: India lead by 378 runs
Hosts India reduced West Indies to 140/4 at stumps on day two, after amassing a massive first-innings total of 518 for five declared in the second Test on Saturday. Spinners Ravindra Jadeja (3/37) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/45) shared four wickets between them, leaving the visitors trailing India by 378 runs with Shai Hope (31 not out) and Tevin Imlach (14 not out) manning the crease at stumps.