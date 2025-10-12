"Standing at the North End, there are some footmarks. There's a nice grass cover that has kept it together nicely. The cracks are a lot more evident but they are not too bad because of the grass. Batting from this end, it looks quite secure and runs are available. It looks good from this end. From the other end, there are footmarks. You can see the cracks opening up. The spinners will use these footmarks," reckon Deep Dasgupta and Ian Bishop.