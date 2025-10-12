India vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Live Updates: India will be up against Australia in their next Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match on Sunday in Visakhapatnam. The three-wicket defeat against South Africa on Thursday exposed India's limitations of sticking to the five-bowler template in all conditions. Kranti Gaud and Amanjot Kaur conceded 30 runs in 12 balls across the 47th and 49th overs as South Africa overhauled a 252-run target. On the other hand, Australia registered an 107-run victory over Pakistan. This is a crucial match as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward. (Live Scorecard)

India vs Australia, Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Match Live Updates -