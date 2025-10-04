India vs West Indies Live Updates 1st Test Day 3: Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj delivered fiery bowling performances as West Indies started with a cautious approach against India on Day 3 of the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Windies openers John Campbell and Tagenarine Chanderpaul are playing a risk-free game and slowly rotating the strike to keep the scoreboard moving for the team. India declared their first innings at 448/5 ahead of the start of play on Day 3 of the first Test against the West Indies. India took a lead of 286 runs. India dominated the game with the bat on Day 2 with Ravindra Jadeja (104*), Dhruv Jurel (125), and KL Rahul (100) hitting centuries. (Live Scorecard)