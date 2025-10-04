India vs West Indies Live Updates 1st Test Day 3: Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj delivered fiery bowling performances as West Indies started with a cautious approach against India on Day 3 of the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Windies openers John Campbell and Tagenarine Chanderpaul are playing a risk-free game and slowly rotating the strike to keep the scoreboard moving for the team. India declared their first innings at 448/5 ahead of the start of play on Day 3 of the first Test against the West Indies. India took a lead of 286 runs. India dominated the game with the bat on Day 2 with Ravindra Jadeja (104*), Dhruv Jurel (125), and KL Rahul (100) hitting centuries. (Live Scorecard)
India vs West Indies LIVE: West Indies steady
The West Indies might be having the trauma of the first innings where Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah rattled their entire batting lineup. So far in this innings, the Windies are playing risk-free cricket with their openers John Campbell and Tagenarine Chanderpaul steadily rotating the strike. The scoreboard is moving but the duo is yet to go for a boundary.
IND 6/0 (3 overs)
India vs West Indies LIVE: Good opening over
Pacer Jasprit Bumrah gives a glimpse of his fiery bowling in the first over itself. In the opening over, Bumrah concedes just a single as John Campbell and Tagenarine Chanderpaul look cautious. The duo is not taking any risks.
WI 1/0 (1 overs)
India vs West Indies LIVE: We are underway
Play begins on Day 3 as the West Indies are out to bat now. John Campbell and Tagenarine Chanderpaul have opened the innings for the Windies as they aim for a better outing with the bat this time. On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah will be bowling the first over for Team India as they eye some quick wickets in the first session. Let's play!
India vs West Indies LIVE: India declare their innings
Ahead of the start of play on Day 3, the big news is that India have declared their innings at 448/5, with a lead of 286 runs. West Indies will come out to bat now with John Campbell and Tagenarine Chanderpaul opening the proceedings. Earlier on Day 1, India dominated with the ball and bundled out the West Indies for 162. They now look to repeat the heroics today with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj taking the charge.
India vs West Indies LIVE: Jadeja eyes big milestone
Ravindra Jadeja, who's standing unbeaten at 104, has an opportunity of completing his 4,000 runs in Test cricket for India. He needs less than 40 runs to reach the milestone. On Day 2, Jadeja scored his seventh fifty plus score for India in Tests this year, the most by any batter in 2025.
India vs West Indies LIVE: Here's what KL Rahul said at the end on Day 2
"Really enjoyed my batting. Playing in different conditions. England was fun. Obviously getting runs there gives you a lot of confidence and coming into this game with some runs behind me also helped. Feeling fresher after a longish break after the series. Yeah, I really enjoyed being back," said KL Rahul.
India vs West Indies LIVE: Jurel's maiden Test ton
Young wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel impressed everyone with a brilliant century on Day 2. It was his maiden Test ton and he brought it up in 190 deliveries. After completing his century, Jurel used his bat to mimic a 'guard of honour' march in a tribute to the Indian Army and his father Nem Chand, who is a retired Indian Army veteran who fought in the 1999 Kargil war.
India vs West Indies LIVE: Focus on Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja will be in focus as India start proceedings on Day 3 of the encounter. It has been a brilliant batting show from the hosts with Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel and KL Rahul slamming tons. With Jadeja still at the crease, India will look to extend their lead even further and take the match completely out of West Indies' hands.
India vs West Indies LIVE: India lead by 286 runs
KL Rahul's 11th hundred grounded the West Indies before Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja followed the suit with stylish tons with India literally batting the visitors out of the opening Test with a huge lead of 286 runs at the end of second day's play.
India vs West Indies LIVE: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the first Test between India and West Indies, straight from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned for all the live updates.