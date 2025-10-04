India Squad Announcement For Australia Tour Live Updates: BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar is about to announce India's squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Australia Down Under. According to several media reports, a change in ODI captaincy is expected. Test captain Shubman Gill will reportedly be named India's new ODI captain, taking over from Rohit Sharma. Rohit and fellow veteran stalwart Virat Kohli are expected to feature in the ODI squad, with both having last played for India in the Champions Trophy 2025. The captaincy shift is expected to take place with an eye on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027.
According to the report, Gill was also involved in the selection meeting.
Shreyas Iyer is expected to make his comeback for the national side as a part of the ODI squad. Although the cricketer has opted out of red-ball cricket, he is still considered to be a key member of the ODI setup.
BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar will be holding a press conference to announce the squads for the ODI and T20I series against Australia. The squad was supposed to be announced after India's match against West Indies ended and Agarkar himself will address the media.
A report by Times of India claimed that Shubman Gill can replace Rohit Sharma as the captain for the ODI series against Australia. The report added that the selectors are looking at the future and keeping the ODI World Cup 2027 in mind, Gill can be made captain.
“At the moment, there are no major doubts over Rohit and Virat Kohli’s place in the ODI team. However, the selectors want a stable leadership going ahead. As it is, the number of ODIs have come down significantly. By natural progression, Gill should take charge of the ODI team,” a BCCI source told TOI.
India have registered a stunning win over West Indies as the Shubman Gill-led side clinched the first Test by an innings and 140 runs. What a show from the hosts!
It will also be the first meeting RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha will attend as national selectors after being appointed as new members of the five-member panel at the BCCI AGM on September 28.
