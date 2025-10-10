Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was on top of his game on Day 1 of the second Test against West Indies at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Friday. The 23-year-old batter remained unbeaten at the score of 173 in 253 balls. Jaiswal's knock was laced with 22 fours as he made the life tough for the guest bowlers. This was the seventh time Jaiswal scored a Test century and the fifth time he converted it into a 150-plus score. With this, the southpaw scripted a massive record, surpassing cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in an elite list.

Jaiswal is now the Indian player with most 150-plus scores in Test at the age of 23. He has broken the previous record of Sachin Tendulkar, who had smashed four such scores before turning 24. Overall, Don Bradman tops the list with the tally of 8 such scores. Jaiswal finds himself at the second spot.

Jaiswal's determination stood out for India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak who marvelled at the youngster's ability to remain unbeaten on 173 despite not being overtly aggressive in his approach.

Asked what stood out for him, Kotak said: "The way he approached his innings was brilliant. According to the wicket, the way he adapted, the shots he decided on that wicket, what he felt with the bounce and the pace of the wicket, was brilliant."

The former Saurashtra left-hander said that Jaiswal was a bit upset that he didn't get a big score in Ahmedabad despite getting a start (36) and wanted to get a big one.

"For me, the most important aspect happened to be how determined he was about playing a big innings. Obviously he is still playing," Kotak added.

The determination and belief about choosing the right shots allowed him to dominate the bowlers without even trying to throw the kitchen sink.

"It is that determination and belief that even after not being so aggressive, he is batting on 173. So that shows how well he batted." Kotak couldn't stop raving about Jaiswal's shot selections.

"I think the players like him or any players at this level will obviously see the conditions, see the wicket, assess the bounce, see the bowlers and then probably they will target the areas. So I think he did brilliantly today."

(With PTI Inputs)