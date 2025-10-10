Following a comfortable three-day victory over the West Indies in the first Test at Ahmedabad, the Indian team, led by Shubman Gill, is now fully prepared for the second and final match of the series, which commences at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The hosts will be extremely confident in their bid to secure a 2-0 series whitewash, particularly as Roston Chase's West Indies side is still struggling to find a consistent method to challenge the dominance of the formidable Indian lineup.

It is anticipated that both teams will field largely unchanged playing elevens for the Delhi fixture. However, India's team management is reportedly considering shuffling the batting order slightly to ensure all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy receives more time in the middle of the pitch. This strategy aligns with the long-term goal of developing a seam-bowling all-rounder for crucial overseas tours.

The black-soil pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is traditionally known to be batting-friendly in the initial stages, promising good value for shots before inevitably assisting the spinners from day three onwards. The West Indies batsmen, who struggled immensely against spin in the first Test, will need a far more disciplined and resilient approach to take the game into a fifth day.

India vs West Indies LIVE Streaming, 2nd Test LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs West Indies, 2nd Test match be played?

The India vs West Indies, 2nd Test match will be played from Friday, October 10 (IST).

Where will the India vs West Indies, 2nd Test match be held?

The India vs West Indies, 2nd Test match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

What time will the India vs West Indies, 2nd Test match start?

The India vs West Indies, 2nd Test match will start at 9:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9:00 AM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs West Indies, 2nd Test match?

The India vs West Indies, 2nd Test match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs West Indies, 2nd Test match?

The India vs West Indies, 2nd Test match will be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.

