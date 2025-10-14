Arriving at the press conference after Team India's triumphant 2-0 series sweep against the West Indies in the Test assignment, the first question head coach Gautam Gambhir faced concerned the ODI future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Although the conference was primarily scheduled to reflect on Team India's performance in the two-match Test series, Gambhir had to clarify his stance on whether Rohit and Kohli are in the team's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The head coach, who has developed a reputation for being an outspoken personality, spoke his mind on the topic.

Gambhir reiterated the stance taken by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee chief, Ajit Agarkar. Echoing Agarkar's remarks, Gambhir stated that the 2027 World Cup is still two years away, making it important to focus on the task at hand: the upcoming Australia assignment.

“ODI World Cup is two and a half years away. It is important to stay in the present. They are both quality players. Hopefully, those 2 will have a successful tour,” Gambhir said in the press conference.

At present, ODI cricket is the only international format the duo plays, and it is yet to be seen what sort of form they display, the fitness they have in order to establish if they fit into India's long-term plans, with the 50-over World Cup still two years away. By then, Rohit will be 40 and Kohli will be 38. Rohit was recently replaced by Shubman Gill as India's ODI captain.

Rohit and Kohli were last seen representing India during their victorious Champions Trophy campaign in February this year. While Rohit was named Player of the Match in the final, Kohli featured among the top five batters, repeatedly guiding India to victory throughout the tournament.

Fans, coaches, and former cricketers have been weighing in on Rohit and Kohli's ODI future since they were picked for the Australia tour. With Shubman Gill being named the team captain, the BCCI's stance on the matter appears clear. The management views Gill as the ideal candidate to lead the team in the ODI World Cup in two years' time, even though Rohit had done nothing wrong.