India captain Shubman Gill finally won a toss for the first time in seven games at the start of the second Test against the West Indies on Friday. Gill, who took over India's Test captaincy ahead of the tour of England, lost all five tosses in that series as well as in the first match of this series. India fielded an unchanged lineup from the first Test, where it won by an innings and 140 runs to start the two-match series. That was the first time in 15 years that India played a home Test without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, or Ravichandran Ashwin.

As soon as Gill won the toss, the entire Indian camp, including marquee pacer Jasprit Bumrah and head coach Gautam Gambhir, started trolling him. "Jassi ne toh run up mark kar lia tha (Bumrah had marked his run-up)," Gambhir said. "Even Miyaan (Mohammed Siraj) marked his run-up," Bumrah said.

Talking about the match, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his seventh Test hundred as India dominated the first day of the second match against the West Indies, reaching 318 for two at stumps on Friday.

Leading the two-match series 1-0, India opted to bat after winning the toss and the move was vindicated by Jaiswal, who was unbeaten on 173 off 253 balls when the stumps were drawn at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Having received the national selectors and team management's backing for the vital No 3 slot, Sai Sudharsan responded with a fine 87 off 165 balls, while KL Rahul missed out on a big score after getting out for 38.

At close of play, skipper Shubman Gill was giving Jaiswal company on 20.

Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican (2/60 in 20 overs) picked up both the wickets for the West Indies, who endured another difficult day after the crushing defeat in the series opener in Ahmedabad.

With agency inputs