A comfortable 2-0 series win for India did not end without questions about certain selection calls. The selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, added pace-bowling all-rounder Nitish Reddy to the roster for the two-match assignment against the West Indies despite his recent batting form being unfavourable. However, it was baffling to see Nitish not being used in three of the four innings in the series. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra raised legitimate questions over the team management's decision not to bowl him in the series, given his ability with the ball was the primary reason behind his selection.

Nitish Reddy remains the purest pace-bowling all-rounder the Indian team has in red-ball cricket. The likes of Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill have him time and again, despite insipid displays in England. Preferred in the Indian team for the West Indies series over a pure batter like Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish was expected to do more with the ball, but no such plans were executed on the field.

"I have no idea," Aakash Chopra said during a discussion on ESPNCricinfo. "He did not bat in the previous game; he did not bowl in this game. Initially, you understood that, but there came a point where the captain tried everyone, but nothing happened. So why not Nitish Reddy?"

He continued: "He is a batter who can bowl and is playing this match as an all-rounder. Him not bowling is baffling to me. That also puts a question mark on the selection. In one Test match, he gets slotted at No. 8. Then, when he gets to bat at No. 5, he does not bowl. Then the question ahead of the South Africa series becomes, what do we do with that No. 6 slot?"

Nitish was promoted in the batting order during the first innings of the Delhi Test. The promotion enabled him to score 43 runs from 54 balls before being dismissed. But, despite being in control of the game, the management did not experiment with Nitish as a bowler.

"In bowling-friendly conditions where wickets are not falling, the least you can do is give him a bowl," Chopra concluded. "I don't have an answer to the question of whether they are confused. Is it down to the coach or the captain, or maybe both? But logically, it does not make sense that Nitish did not bowl a single ball in the second Test."