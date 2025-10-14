India head coach Gautam Gambhir gave a hilarious response after he was asked about captain Shubman Gill needing a mental conditioning coach, following the team's win over West Indies in the Delhi Test. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Gambhir, who turned 44 on Tuesday, labelled India's series win as his birthday gift. Prior to the West Indies, India had only won three of their last 13 Tests under Gambhir. However, he gave a stunning response on being asked if captain Gill might need a mental conditioning coach to deal with the pressure of leading the Test team.

"First of all, I need one," Gambhir responded to an NDTV query.

"This is my birthday gift. The coach is as good as the team," he added.

Gambhir also gave a blunt reply when asked about the ODI future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the ODI World Cup 2027 in mind, saying it is important for the team to stay in the present.

He, however, expressed hope that the duo will have a successful ODI tour of Australia, which starts on October 19 in Perth.

Kohli and Rohit, who have now retired from Tests and T20Is, have been named in India's squad, to be led by Gill, for the ODI series against Australia, starting from October 19 in Perth. Kohli arrived in New Delhi early on Tuesday morning and is also expected to link up with the team before flying to Australia on October 15.

"Look, ODI World Cup is still about two and a half years away and I think it is very important to stay in the present. Obviously, there are quality players coming back and their experience is going to be helpful in Australia as well. Hopefully, those two guys will have a successful tour and more importantly, as a team, we will have a successful tour," said Gambhir in the post-match press conference.