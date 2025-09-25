Karun Nair waited eight years to make a comeback into the Indian cricket team. However, when it finally happened for India's second triple centurion, his performance was not great. Nair, who returned to the Test side earlier this year, managed 205 runs in four matches against England, including a fifty, at an average of 25.62. His last appearance came in the final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, where he scored a fighting half-century, which India won by just 6 runs. Now, he does not find himself in the 15-member squad for the West Indies series.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar opened up on the omission of middle-order batter Karun Nair from India's Test squad for the upcoming home Test series against the West Indies.

Explaining the selection decision, Agarkar said, "I mean obviously, frankly, we expected a little bit more from him. He has played four Tests. We have spoken about one innings. As it is, we feel Padikkal (Devdutt) offers a little bit more at this point, and I wish we could have given everyone 15 or 20 Tests. Unfortunately, it doesn't work that way."

Agarkar backed Devdutt Padikkal's inclusion, pointing to his recent contributions with the bat.

"Padikkal's been in the Test squad. I mean, he was in the Test squad in Australia. He played in Dharamsala against England, got a 50 there. He's shown some decent form with India A. Yeah, frankly, we expected a bit more from Karun on the England trip," he added.

Nair, who once struck an iconic triple century in Test cricket, finds himself out of favour yet again as the selectors turn towards younger players like Padikkal to bolster India's middle order.

India will play their first Test on October 2 in Ahmedabad. They will play two Test matches against the West Indies.

Despite speculation that Shubman Gill might be rested due to his involvement in India's Asia Cup T20I campaign, the selectors have opted for a full-strength squad, including Jasprit Bumrah, for the World Test Championship campaign.

Ravindra Jadeja has been announced as the vice-captain.