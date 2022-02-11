Rohit Sharma's era as India's full-time white-ball captain couldn't have started any better as the team defeated West Indies in the second ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt shared his views on Rohit's captaincy in the second ODI, saying that the 34-year-old was "on top his game as a captain". From setting the right field to making timely bowling changes, Rohit executed everything to perfection, feels Butt.

"Smart captaincy from Rohit Sharma. He made good choices; the bowling changes were timely as well. He was very aggressive with his field placement. If you look at the catches that were taken, the players were (deployed) in the right areas. Setting the right field is one thing, the execution from the bowlers is the other. The credit goes to the bowlers and Rohit for the planning. He was on top his game as captain," Butt said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Prasidh Krishna and Suryakumar Yadav orchestrated India's 44-run win over the Windies on Wednesday.

After being put on to bat first, India were rocked with the early dismissals of Rohit, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, who was promoted to open the batting.

However, Suryakumar (64) and Rahul (49) added 91 runs for the fourth wicket as India, from 43 for three at one stage, went on to post a total of 237 for nine in 50 overs.

The bowlers, inspired by Prasidh Krishna's spell of four for 12, managed to roll over the visitors for a paltry total of 193.

The third and final ODI will be played on Friday, February 11, which will be followed by three T20Is at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata starting on February 16.