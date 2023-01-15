India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Much fuller, swinging in from outside off. Chamika Karunaratne prods and defends it out solidly. Another successful over by Siraj comes to an end.
9.5 overs (1 Run) BYE! Misses everyone. It is full, wide of off. It stays low off the deck. Dasun Shanaka gets beaten on the underedge. The keeper also misses to stop it. They sneak a bye.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on the pads. Chamika Karunaratne flicks it to mid-wicket and crosses. They take a single.
Chamika Karunaratne comes out to bat.
9.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Mohammed Siraj is on fire. He picks up his fourth wicket in just his fifth over. Mohammed Siraj dishes a length ball, outside off. It nips back in off the deck. Wanindu Hasaranga tries to push it away but without any foot movement. The ball sneaks through the gap between bat and pad to rattle the stumps. Half of the Sri Lankan side is back in the hut inside Powerplay 1. Sri Lanka are yet to get 50 runs on the board here.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Two dots in a row now! It is a length ball, outside off, climbing on the batter. Wanindu Hasaranga taps it to point off his back foot.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Wanindu Hasaranga drives this full ball to covers from outside off.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Five dots on the trot to end the over! A length ball, wide of off. Dasun Shanaka looks to chase it but misses.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Shami goes full, wide of off. Dasun Shanaka blocks it out on his front foot.
8.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, in-tucker. Dasun Shanaka blocks it on his front foot.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Much fuller, attacking the off pole. Dasun Shanaka remains solid in his defense. The skipper has a steep mountain to climb here.
8.2 overs (0 Run) A dot now! A length ball, in the channel. Dasun Shanaka blocks it into the deck off the bottom half of the blade.
8.1 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! It is full, sliding down leg. Wanindu Hasaranga misses to glance it around the corner. The ball brushes the pads and runs down to fine leg. They cross for a leg bye,
7.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball and on off. Wanindu Hasaranga dabs it to point and gets a single.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Close! It is a length ball, shaping away from outside off. Wanindu Hasaranga decides to have a poke at it before withdrawing his bat.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller, outside off. This one stays very low. Wanindu Hasaranga does not chase it.
Wanindu Hasaranga is the new man in.
7.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! Nuwanidu Fernando this time loses control of his bat and gives away his wicket here. Mohammed Siraj now gets his third wicket and gets rid of the set batter. It is a full-length ball, wide outside off. Nuwanidu Fernando steps across and tries to go for the booming drive. Although, the ball does not bounce much. Nuwanidu Fernando gets a thick inside edge. The ball goes on to crash into the stump. Sri Lanka slip further.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Excellent stop! It is a short ball, outside off. Nuwanidu Fernando hits it like a bullet towards point. Axar Patel dives to his right and makes a brilliant half-stop.
7.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off, blocked out.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! Does not matter how the runs come though. It a length ball, on fourth stump. Dasun Shanaka tries to block it out, it takes the outside edge and goes past the an at second slip for a boundary.
6.5 overs (0 Run) This is outside off, left alone.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Length and on off. Dasun Shanaka defends it out solidly.
Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka walks out to bat with his side in a spot of bother.
6.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust! This is looking bad for Sri Lanka. Shami bangs it short, outside off. Charith Asalanka cuts it hard towards point. The ball though flies off the outside edge. Axar Patel at point, times his jump to perfection and takes a sharp catch above his head. Mohammad Shami now gets his first wicket of the night.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Two dots now! Full, angles it in from 'round the wicket. Charith Asalanka gets it to the off side off the outer half.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Shami comes 'round the wicket and serves a length ball, angled in on off. Charith Asalanka blocks it with a straight bat.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Length, around off defended to covers. 9 runs off the over. Sri Lanka need many like this one.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful shot! Nuwanidu Fernando is on a roll here. It is a length ball, outside off. Nuwanidu Fernando leans in and carves it well through the cover region for four runs.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nuwanidu Fernando finds the boundary here. A much-needed one for his side. It is fuller, angled into the pads. Nuwanidu Fernando flicks it past mid on. It is in the air briefly and races away to the fence.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Much fuller, outside off. Fernando steers it to the right of the point. The fielder moves to that side and makes a half-stop.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Siraj bends his back hard and bangs a short one, outside off. it shapes away off the deck. Nuwanidu Fernando lets it be. The Indian players continue to chirp behind the sticks.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Full length, on middle and leg. Charith Asalanka hangs back and clips it through square leg for one.
