India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.3 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.2 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.1 overs (0 Run) No run.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fuller and at the stumps, Shubman Gill advances down the track and heaves across the line but gets it from the inner part of the bat and wide of mid on for a boundary.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Full and at the pads, Shubman Gill clips it straight to mid-wicket for a dot.
8.4 overs (3 Runs) Floated, full and on middle, Rohit Sharma gets to the pitch of the delivery and flicks this one uppishly towards deep mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep sprints to his left and makes a good diving stop to save a run for his side.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Full and turning away on off, Rohit Sharma defends this one to cover for a dot.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on leg, Shubman Gill uses his feet to slog this one but miscues it towards deep square leg for a single.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted, fuller on middle, Shubman Gill tries to defend but gets it from the inner part of the bat towards mid-wicket.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) On a length on off, Rohit Sharma tries to drive it on the up but gets an inside edge. The ball sneaks past the leg stump and goes to the left of the keeper which allows the batters to run two.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and angling in on pads, Rohit Sharma clips this one straight to short fine leg.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kasun Rajitha goes with the change of pace, bowls it slower and outside off, Rohit Sharma waits for it and frees his arms. Thumps this one over the bowler's head and collects a boundary.
7.3 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Rohit Sharma pushes this one straight to mid on for a dot.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, Rohit Sharma drives this one firmly but fails to get it past mid off.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off by Kasun Rajitha, Rohit Sharma hangs back and punches this one along the ground to mid off for a dot.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full on off, Rohit Sharma drives this one to the left of the bowler and collects a single.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Rohit Sharma drives this one off the front foot to cover for a dot.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Full and drifting in on middle, Rohit Sharma pushes this one back to the bowler.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller on middle, Shubman Gill gets forward and knocks it down to long off for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Short and turning away on off, Rohit Sharma punches this one off the back foot down to long off for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Wanindu Hasaranga floats this one, fuller and on middle, Rohit Sharma defends this one back to the bowler.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is even better! Lahiru Kumara serves it full and outside off, Shubman Gill frees his arms and drives this one with a cross bat. It goes to the left of mid off for a boundary. An expensive over by Lahiru Kumara comes to an end.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! MAKE THAT THREE! Lahiru Kumara misses his length and bowls a low full toss at the pads, Shubman Gill does not miss out and clips this one nicely through mid-wicket for another boundary.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! TWO IN TWO! Lahiru Kumara changes his length and bowls it touch fuller around off, Shubman Gill gets forward and drives this one along the ground. Gets it between mid off and extra cover for a boundary.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back of a length outside off, Shubman Gill stays inside the line and punches this one nicely through the covers region and collects a boundary.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length outside off, Rohit Sharma punches this one along the ground towards cover and rushes for a single. Nuwanidu Fernando at cover collects it cleanly and fires in a throw at the non-striker's end but does not hit. The replays show that Rohit Sharma would have been in trouble had Fernando hit.
5.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SHOT! Lahiru Kumara serves this one full and at the pads of the batter, Rohit Sharma picks the length early and flicks this one off the front foot. Gets plenty of bat on it and it goes all the way towards the square leg fence for a maximum.
