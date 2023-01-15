India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then, India would certainly be the happier side at the halfway mark and they look set to clinch the series 3-0. On the other hand, Sri Lanka have their backs against the wall and they will need to bat out of their skins if they are to avoid a whitewash. Will the Lankan batters stand up to the challenge? We will find out shortly. Back in a bit for the chase...
Despite starting well with the ball in the first four overs, Sri Lanka lost the plot when Lahiru Kumara was smashed all around the park in the 6th over. The visitors kept bowling loose deliveries and that allowed the hosts to score freely throughout the innings. Even the spinners failed to keep the runs in check and it was a disappointing bowling display by the visitors. Ashen Bandara and Jeffrey Vandersay collided with each other near the ropes to make matters worse for the visitors. Wanindu Hasaranga was their most economical bowler on the day but he went wicketless. Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara accounted for two wickets each while Chamika Karunaratne took one wicket.
India finish on a high and end up with a mammoth total on the board. Having chosen to bat first, India were off to a sedate start courtesy of their openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. However, once the duo got to terms with the pace and bounce of the wicket, India started to motor along. The hosts never looked back and continued to play their shots for the rest of the innings. Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli notched up their respective hundreds with the latter staying unbeaten on 166 runs to get India to the 390-run mark.
49.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 10 runs off the last two deliveries. It is full, wide outside off. Virat Kohli steers it through the gap at point. The ball races away to the boundary. India ends their innings at 390/5.
49.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Virat Kohli is not stopping at all. Back of a length, outside off. Virat Kohli swivels and smokes it over the mid-wicket fence. It was six from the moment he hit it.
49.4 overs (1 Run) Very full, on off. Patel smacks it down to long off for one more.
49.3 overs (1 Run) Virat Kohli drives this full ball into covers for a single.
49.2 overs (0 Run) Length, outside off. Kohli tries to chase it but misses.
49.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Avishka Fernando tries hard to save the boundary here but has his foot grounded beyond the ropes here. It is a short ball, on off. Virat Kohli dances down the track and pulls it to deep mid-wicket. Avishka Fernando leaps near the ropes and tosses the ball back in play. The replays confirm that it is a maximum and Virat Kohli moves to 155. An excellent innings from him, followed by a short celebration.
Lahiru Kumara will bowl the final over.
48.6 overs (1 Run) Kasun Rajitha fires in a yorker, on off. Virat Kohli digs it out to point and crosses for one. He moves to 149.
48.5 overs (1 Run) Very full, attacking the off pole. Axar Patel gets his blade down in time and drills it down to long on for a single.
Axar Patel is the new man in.
48.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Suryakumar Yadav tries to break his shackles but holes out instead. It is full, wide outside off. Suryakumar Yadav tries to go inside-out but get it off the outside edge. Avishka Fernando settels under it in the deep and takes a sharp catch. Kasun Rajitha gets his second wicket of the innings.
48.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller, wide of off. Kohli drives it through covers for a single.
48.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! It is full, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav reverse-sweeps it towards short third man. The fielder there leaps to his right but is unable to grab it safely. He gets a second opportunity but misses out this time as well. One taken.
48.1 overs (2 Runs) It is a full-length ball, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav lofts it to the right of sweeper cover. They comes back for two runs.
48.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Kasun Rajitha goes full, wide outside off. In fact, it moves past the tramline. Suryakumar Yadav tries to chase it but misses. Wide called.
47.6 overs (1 Run) Lahiru Kumara goes full, outside leg. Suryakumar Yadav paddles it towards short fine but it lands in between the two fielders. They take a single.
Suryakumar Yadav walks out to bat.
47.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Lahiru Kumara gets his second wicket. KL Rahul goes back for just 7 runs. It is a short ball, wide outside off. KL Rahul stays back and goes for the cut shot. The ball takes the outside edge and flies straight down the throat of Dunith Wellalage in the deep, who makes no mistake.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Virat Kohli smacks this short ball down the ground for a single.
47.3 overs (1 Run) This is overpitched, just outside off. KL Rahul gets under it and chips it towards mid on. Dasun Shanaka there leaps, gets both hands on it but it spills out of the hands. One taken.
47.2 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Full and on the pads. Kohli misses his flick. It goes to square leg off the pads. They cross for a leg bye.
47.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Virat Kohli is on a roll here. Lahiru Kumara tries to go for the yorker but it comes out as a full toss, on middle and leg. Virat Kohli stays back and whips it over square leg. Four runs.
46.6 overs (1 Run) An inswinger, full and on off. Kohli drives it down the ground for another single. He moves to 142 off just 100 balls.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Full length, on fifth stump. KL Rahul stands tall and tries to whip it down the ground. The ball goes to the left of the keeper off the inside edge. One taken.
46.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower one, length ball, wide outside off. It shapes outside the tramline. Wided.
46.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! KL Rahul now joins the party. It is a full toss, outside off. KL Rahul smacks it through the gap at covers. It races away to the boundary.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Kasun Rajitha dishes it full, wide outside off. Kohli guides it through cover-point. One taken.
46.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What an excellent shot. It flies over the ropes. It is overpitched, just outside off. It is in the arc of Kohli and he dispatches it over the bowler's head for another biggie.
46.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is full, spilled way outside the tramline. Kohli lets it be. Wide called. Kasun Rajitha has to reload this delivery.
46.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Virat Kohli is eyeing ihis 150 here. He is just 16 runs short now. Good length, on middle and leg. Virat Kohli clears his front leg and smokes it over the wide long on fence for a maximum.
45.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over! It is a length ball, on off. KL Rahul blocks it to mid off. Just four runs and a wicket off it.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Length, on middle and leg. Kohli whips it to deep mid-wicket and crosses for one.
45.4 overs (1 Run) KL Rahul gets off the mark instantly. It is full, wide outside off. KL Rahul steps across and drives it through point for a single.
KL Rahul comes out to bat at number 5.
45.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shreyas Iyer tries to go over the infield but holes out instead. It is a length ball, outside off. Shreyas Iyer stands tall and looks to drive it uppishly through the off side. He miscues his shot though as the bottom hand comes off the blade. Dhananjaya de Silva, the substitute fielder takes a dolly at extra cover.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, angled into the pads. Kohli stays back and clips it past mid on for a single.
45.1 overs (1 Run) It is full, sliding down leg. Iyer gets it to fine leg with a tickle. They cross for one.
