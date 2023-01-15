India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (2 Runs) Slower and fuller outside off, Virat Kohli gets down and slogs this one wide of long on and collects a couple of runs.
44.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stunning shot! Back of a length around off, Virat Kohli stays still and just punches this one over extra cover. Gets it well wide of deep cover and collects a boundary.
44.4 overs (0 Run) A pacy delivery, short and on off, Virat Kohli tries to ramp this one over the keeper's head but fails to get any bat on it.
44.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! TWO IN TWO! Slower and into the wicket on middle by Chamika Karunaratne, Virat Kohli picks the change of pace and pulls this one with disdain. It goes all the way towards the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
44.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Full and just outside off, at 132.4 kph, Virat Kohli stays deep in the crease and lets the bat flow. Plays this one with a straight bat and clears the long off fence for a maximum.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Shreyas Iyer stands tall and pulls it to deep square leg for a run.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Slower and on a length on off, Shreyas Iyer pulls this one down to long on for a single.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Full and at the stumps, Virat Kohli clips this one along the ground to deep mid-wicket for a run.
43.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SHOT! Slower and fuller on off, right in the slot for the batter, Virat Kohli goes down the track and thrashes this one down the ground. Clears the long on fence with ease and collects a maxmimum.
43.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Virat Kohli drives firmly but straight to cover.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Kasun Rajitha sees the batter shuffle across to scoop and bowls it slower and fuller on off near the tramline, Shreyas Iyer changes his mind at the last moment and works it to point for a run.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Slower and on a length outside off, Virat Kohli slaps this one down to long off and takes a single.
42.6 overs (1 Run) HUNDRED for Virat Kohli! Chamika Karunaratne bowls this one on a length around off, Virat Kohli gets to the pitch of the delivery and leans into the drive. Knocks it towards long on and collects a single to bring up hundred number 46 of his ODI career. Virat Kohli gets his third century in the last four matches. The king is back to his best.
Play halted! Two fielders collide in the deep and the physio rushes out on the field to have a look. Both the players in pain near the ropes. It is Ashen Bandara that slides into Jeffrey Vandersay. It is not looking good as a stretcher is being called out now. Jeffrey Vandersay is somewhat on his feet here, while Bandara remains on the ground. Well, it is not a great sign, as another stretcher is being called out as well. The injured players are being taken off here. The umpire asks the Sri Lankan players to take the field. The focus back on Kohli now, who is on 99.
42.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Virat Kohli moves to 99! Short and on middle, Virat Kohli picks the length early and pulls this one off the front foot. Hits it right between deep square leg and deep mid-wicket, Ashen Bandara and Jeffrey Vandersay run around from their respective positions to prevent the boundary but end up colliding with each other. The ball deflects off their feet and trickles into the boundary.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Slower and into the wicket outside off, the ball does not bounce as expected but Shreyas Iyer still manages to swat this one towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Virat Kohli punches this one off the back foot to deep point for a single. Kohli moves to 95.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Full and angling at the pads, Shreyas Iyer works this one to the right of deep backward square leg. Jeffrey Vandersay runs around and keeps it to one.
42.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Chamika Karunaratne bowls a cutter, full and around off, Shreyas Iyer waits for it and goes down the ground. Hits it uppishly but to the left of long on and collects a boundary.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Shreyas Iyer pushes this one from the crease towards deep cover for a run.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish delivery at the pads from wide of the crease, Virat Kohli flicks this one to deep mid-wicket for a run.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Short and on off, Virat Kohli pushes this one off the back foot straight to cover.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Drifting into the pads, Shreyas Iyer slogs this one towards deep mid-wicket and takes a single.
41.2 overs (2 Runs) Short and around off, Shreyas Iyer picks the length early and rocks back in the crease. Punches this one to the right of deep cover and collects a brace.
41.1 overs (0 Run) Tad short and outside off, Shreyas Iyer cuts hard but straight to backward point for a dot.
40.6 overs (2 Runs) Another yorker around off, Virat Kohli digs this one out towards deep mid-wicket. Nuwanidu Fernando there charges towards the ball and fumbles which allows Kohli to come back for the second.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Cutter, full and down the leg side, Shreyas Iyer turns this down to fine leg for a single.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Full and in the channel outside off, Shreyas Iyer drives this one straight to cover.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Yorker on middle, Virat Kohli squeezes this one out towards deep square leg for a single.
40.2 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length on middle, Virat Kohli taps this one gently towards mid-wicket and that allows him to collect a brace there.
40.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! JUST OVER! Lahiru Kumara bowls this one full and at the stumps, Virat Kohli gets down the track to go down the ground but gets this on from the inner part of the bat. Jeffrey Vandersay at long on is off the ropes and he misjudges the flight of the delivery. The ball sails over his head for a maximum.
