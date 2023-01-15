India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
37.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, straying on the pads. Virat Kohli hangs back and clips it to square on the leg side for a single. He moves to 75.
37.5 overs (1 Run) Shreyas Iyer uses his feet and tucks this full delivery towards mid on.
37.4 overs (1 Run) Virat Kohli nudges this full ball to mid-wicket for one.
37.3 overs (0 Run) On off, defended.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on leg. Iyer goes back and works it down to long on for one.
37.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Shreyas Iyer puts the pressure on Wanindu Hasaranga. It is tossed up, full and outside off. Shreyas Iyer gets down on one knee and tonks it over the mid-wicket fence.
36.6 overs (1 Run) An inswinging full delivery, on middle. Iyer drives it down to mid on and crosses. He retains the strike. Also, 250 is up for the hosts.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Shreyas Iyer is struggling to time his shot. Back of a length, outside off. Iyer goes for the cut but inside-edges it on to the deck.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Good length, in the channel. Iyer tries to pull it away but gets an inside edge on his pads.
36.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shreyas Iyer gets fortunate here but will take it however they come. It is a short ball, on middle. It hurries onto the batter. This one does not bounce as much. Iyer tries to heave it across the line but gets a top-edge on it. The ball flies over the keeper's head for a boundary.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Virat Kohli pulls this short ball straight to the man at deep square one and rotates the strike.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Chamika Karunaratne bangs in a short one, on off. Shreyas Iyer drags his short ball to deep square leg. They take a single.
35.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Iyer guides it to the right of third man. They take a single. 8 runs off the over.
35.5 overs (1 Run) This is straying on the pads. Kohli nudges it to the leg side for one. Kohli wanted the second one as well but Shreyas Iyer denies.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Length, outside off. Kohli defends it to mid off.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Kasun Rajitha serves a length ball, just outside off, it nips in a touch. Shreyas Iyer dabs it out to cover-point and takes a single.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Kasun Rajitha goes full, outside off. Virat Kohli steps outside the crease and steers it through the cover region for one.
35.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Kasun Rajitha bowls a loosener, drifting down leg. Virat Kohli hangs back and flicks it behind square on the leg side for a boundary. He races away to 70 runs now.
