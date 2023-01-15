India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on middle and leg. Kohli nudges it through mid-wicket and crosses. Seven runs off the over. The loss of wicket has hardly bothered India here. Sri Lanka need a couple more in quick succession.
34.5 overs (0 Run) Make it three now! Much fuller, outside off. Kohli latches onto it and drives it to the man at covers.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Consecutive dots now! A slower ball bumper, outside off. Virat Kohli watches it sail past him.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Length, on fifth stump. Kohli gets it to cover off the outside edge.
34.2 overs (2 Runs) Good length, on the pads, hurried on the batter. Kohli short-arm jabs it through mid-wicket for a brace.
34.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Virat Kohli continues on his merry way! It is a slower one, wide outside off, just short of a good length. It gives enough time for Kohli to think and he crunches it through the gap at covers for a cracking boundary.
33.6 overs (1 Run) Kasun Rajitha serves it on a length, on the pads. Kohli tucks it to mid-wicket and gets a single. A successful over by Kasun Rajitha comes to an end. Can Sri Lanka put some pressure on the new batter here?
33.5 overs (1 Run) Short, on middle and leg. Iyer pulls it to the leg side and crosses. One taken. He gets off the mark instantly.
Shreyas Iyer is the new man in.
33.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Kasun Rajitha strikes and gets rid of Gill. A wonderful innings comes to an end. It is an off-cutter, on off. Gill dances down the track and looks to heave it down the ground but gets beaten by the uneven bounce. The ball stays very low than what Gill anticipated, to go onto crash into the stumps. A much-needed wicket for Sri Lanka.
33.3 overs (1 Run) Full, attacking the pads. Kohli flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Kohli pulls it to the right of mid on off the toe end. Wanindu Hasaranga is quick to get to his left and stop the ball.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Shubman Gill stays back to this good-length delivery and flicks it to square leg off his hips. They take one.
Time for Drinks! India continue to press on the accelerator with Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in the middle. The hosts look set for a mammoth total with plenty of batting still to come. With still 17 overs remaining in the innings, these are ominous signs for Sri Lanka and the visitors need a wicket soon to stem the flow of runs. They now bring Kasun Rajitha back into the attack in search of some wickets.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Shubman Gill now retains the strike by taking a single off the final delivery. Chamika Karunaratne goes full, on the pads. Gill flicks it through the gap at mid-wicket and crosses.
32.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Virat Kohli rides the bounce and pulls it through mid-wicket along the ground. One taken.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Virat Kohli taps this full ball back to the bowler. So, Chamika Karunaratne has been able to restrict the boundaries in this over.
32.3 overs (0 Run) A short ball, outside off, around 129 clicks. Virat Kohli tries to heave it across the line but only manages to get a glove on it.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Shubman Gill now rotates the strike. It is fuller, on off stump. Shubman Gill works it to mid off with soft hands. The fielder there fumbles which allows the batters to take a single quite easily.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Kohli punches this length ball to point and takes a single.
Chamika Karunaratne (3-0-9-1) is back on.
31.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fourth boundary of the over and Jeffrey Vandersay has now conceded 59 runs in 7 overs. It is short, angled down leg. Gill goes back and pulls it over mid-wicket. A couple of bounces over the ropes.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter, on leg. Kohli goes back inside his crease and flicks it through mid-wicket for one run.
31.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Virat Kohli now getting into the act. It is overpitched, on off. Virat Kohli leans forward and creams it past the bowler, down to long off for a cracking boundary.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle. Gill goes back and tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
31.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Jeffrey Vandersay overcompensates this time. A full toss, outside off. Shubman Gill crunches it through covers. The man in the deep dives to his right but in vain.
31.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! It is a short ball, on off. Gill swivels and heaves it across the line over mid-wicket for four runs. He is taking the charge here.
30.6 overs (1 Run) GILL GETS HIS TON! His second in ODIs. It is full and on off. Gill uses his feet and pushes it down to long on for one run. He fist bumps Kohli on the way to the other end. He raises his bat and soaks himself in the applauds. A fick knock by the youngster.
30.5 overs (1 Run) FIFTY for Kohli! An incredible innings by the veteran. It is on leg, Kohli tucks it to the leg side and take a single.
30.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! 200 is up for India. Virat Kohli one shot of his half-ton and Gill at the other end is one run away from his century. It is tossed up, around off. Kohli gets an outside edge. It runs down to third man for four runs.
30.3 overs (1 Run) This is full, straying on the pads. Gill nudges it to square leg and crosses. The stand moves to 100.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Floated and full, on off. Kohli comes down the track and knocks it to long on for one.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Shubman Gill moves to 98! It is short, angled across, Gill goes back and cuts it through point for a single.
